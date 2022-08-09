Read full article on original website
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson joins 2022 Emmys as host
NBC is keeping it in the family for the Emmys, with another Saturday Night Live performer set to host the 2022 ceremony: Kenan Thompson. The TV Academy and NBC announced Tuesday that the 44-year-old comedian and actor will emcee the upcoming event, making him the latest in a long line of SNL personalities who've presided over the awards show, including Michael Che, Colin Jost, Andy Samberg, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Fallon in recent years.
Caroline Rhea Joins Ryan Seacrest as a Guest Host on ‘Live’ (Again)
First, it was Katie Lowes. Then, it was Lisa Rinna. And now, Ryan Seacrest has enlisted another guest co-host for Live with Kelly and Ryan. Today, producers shared a behind-the-scenes video on the show’s official Instagram account and confirmed that Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) is filling in for Kelly Ripa.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Heading To The Small Screen
Click here to read the full article. Besides the drama surrounding him and the Oscars fiasco, Chris Rock has something positive to look forward to. According to Variety, an animated reboot of the comedian’s hit show, Everybody Hates Chris, has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Retitled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the new series will display narrated stories by Rock inspired by his experiences growing up in a working-class family in BedStuy, Brooklyn in the late 1980s. Rock, alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, will executively produce the series as he did...
Oscars Producer Will Packer Responds to Will Smith's Public Apology: 'He's Being So Transparent'
Oscars producer Will Packer is showing his support for Will Smith. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday, the producer behind the 2022 Academy Awards shared his thoughts on Smith's public video apology to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the ceremony. "I love the fact that...
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
WATCH: Olivia Newton-John And Barry Gibb Sing Stunning Version Of ‘Islands In The Stream’
The Bee Gees originally wrote “Islands in the Stream” for none other than Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, but it’s been a song redone time and time again. Specifically, with Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John, they have been able to do an absolutely stunning rendition of the song together. This performance took place at the Sound Relief charity concert in 2009, where they were raising funds for those affected by Victorian bushfires earlier that year.
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million
After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration
Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
Hoda celebrates her birthday with ‘best present ever’ — her family
Hoda Kotb is being showered with love for her birthday. The TODAY co-anchor is spending some well-deserved time with family as she celebrates her 58th birthday, and she just shared an adorable photo of their time together. In the snapshot, the grinning gang squeezes onto a couch outdoors and smiles...
Emme Muniz and Step-Sibling Seraphina Affleck Are ‘Besties’! Inside Their ‘Seamless’ Bond
Step-siblings and friends! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughterSeraphina Affleck are “definitely besties,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Emme gets along with Violet and Sam, but they’re closest to Seraphina,” the insider...
Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys
Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Megan Thee Stallion Guest Stars in P-Valley: Watch
Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance on tonight’s episode of the Starz show P-Valley, starring in the role of Tina Snow. The TV show, about a strip club in the Mississippi Delta, wraps its second season next week. Below, watch clips from Megan’s performance with Lil Murda at the Pynk strip club.
Password: I Was Ready to Groan Through NBC's Revival, But... It's Good — and Host Keke Palmer Is Great
Click here to read the full article. The first teaser for NBC’s Password did this revival zero favors, edited as it was to make a game about the quiet, considered exchange of clues and guesses seem amped up, madcap and rife with Jimmy Fallon antics. But having now screened multiple installments of the eight-episode summertime revival (which kicks off tonight at 10/9c, followed by a Wednesday-at-9 outing), I can report — with more than a bit of surprise, I admit — that the new Password is… not bad? And even a lot of fun at times. No, I’m still not a...
Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and More
The pandemic isn't over. Just as it did in 2020 and 2021, Hollywood's A-list continues to be affected by COVID-19 in 2022 — but they largely attribute their fast recoveries to vaccines. In January, Late Night With Seth Meyers only returned from holiday break for one show before suddenly having to go on hiatus amid […]
First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
