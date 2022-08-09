ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

Yardbarker

Naomi Osaka (back) retires, Emma Raducanu falls in Toronto

A lower back injury forced Japan's Naomi Osaka to retire from her first-round match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday in Toronto. Estonia's Kaia Kanepi led Osaka 7-6 (4), 3-0 when the four-time Grand Slam winner had to pack it in. "I felt my back from the start of...
TENNIS
AFP

Serena Williams beaten by Bencic at WTA Toronto Masters

Serena Williams, who indicated this week she is in the home stretch of her storied tennis career, fell 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters on Wednesday. Switzerland's Bencic, the Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo last year, broke the 23-time Grand Slam champion twice in the first set and once in the second to repeat a 2015 semi-final victory over Williams in Toronto.
TENNIS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Reuters

McDonald's to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

Aug 11 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine over the next few months in an early sign of western businesses returning to the country, even as the conflict with Russia continues.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

Wildfires spread, fish die off amid severe drought in Europe

PARIS (AP) — More than 1,000 firefighters were struggling Thursday to contain a major wildfire which has burned a large area of pine forest in southwestern France, in a region that was already ravaged by flames last month. Local authorities said more than 68 square kilometers (26 square miles) have burned since Tuesday in the Gironde region and neighboring Landes as France, like other European countries, swelters through a hot and dry summer. Temperatures were expected to reach 40 C (104 F) on Thursday in the region. The blaze forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people and destroyed at least 16 houses.
ENVIRONMENT

