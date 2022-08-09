ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
Glamour

John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
The Independent

Grease: Olivia Newton-John almost lost role of Sandy to another 1970s star

Although it’s nearly impossible to picture anyone else other than Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsson in Grease, the late Australian entertainer almost lost the role to another Seventies star.Newton-John, who passed away today (8 August), was well-known for her starring lead as Sandy, opposite John Travolta’s Danny Zuko, in the 1978 musical classic.Follow The Independent’s live blog here for real-time updates on Newton-John’s death. According to Vanity Fair, the iconic role of doe-eyed Sandy was almost given to late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60. When director Randal Kleiser was on...
IndieWire

‘Grease’ Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 at age 73 after a battle with breast cancer. The British born Australian star shot to fame in “Grease” opposite John Travolta in 1978. A four-time Grammy winner, Newton-John won Record of the Year for “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” as well as “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want,” which still ranks as one of the bestselling singles of all time. Newton-John’s husband John Easterling confirmed her passing on Facebook. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by...
The Independent

English-born star Olivia Newton-John was immortalised in Grease

Dame Olivia Newton-John had a long and varied career in music and film, but will be most fondly remembered as Sandy from Grease.The Australian singer and actress immortalised the role of the goody-goody high school student who joins Rydell High and transforms into a super-sexy greaser in a bid to win the affections of love interest Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack – still much loved more than 40 years later – catapulted Dame Olivia to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in...
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John: Church bells play Grease song in tribute to star

A church in the Netherlands rang its bells to the tune of a song from Grease in a sweet tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John.This video shows "Hopelessly Devoted to You", sung by Newton-John in the film, being played on the famous 62-bell carillion in the Martinitoren church steeple (locally known as d'Olle Grieze) in Groningen.The Hollywood legend died on Monday, 8 August, at the age of 73. She received many nominations and awards for a variety of songs she performed in the hit musical.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
thebrag.com

John Easterling shares tribute for late wife Olivia Newton-John

John Easterling shares his first tribute to his late wife Olivia Newton-John on the actress’s Instagram account. The husband of Olivia Newton-John recently gave his first public tribute on his wife’s recent death at the age of 73. Easterling talked about their love and his perception of the kind of person Newton-John was in life and as a partner. The couple had been married for 14 years prior to the Grease actress’s death.
