ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Lori Loughlin Still Needs Legal Approval to Restart Her Acting Career After College Admissions Scandal

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMEZS_0hAWKI3W00

Click here to read the full article.

If you thought Lori Loughlin ’s legal woes from the college admissions scandal were behind her — think again — she still has a few lingering consequences from her sentence. She can’t just jump on a plane to go to Canada to shoot her latest film, the former Full House star has to get approval from the court.

Her two years of probation are still lingering after serving her jail time , paying her fines, and completing her court-ordered community service. In order for her to be able to accept her next role, she had to go through legal hoops to make it happen. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly , Loughlin is reportedly heading to Canada for one week sometime in mid-September or early October. Even though the judge gave her the green light, she still has to get approval from the Canadian government due to her legal situation.

Loughlin shouldn’t have a problem since she was in Canada last fall to film the second season of When Hope Calls for their holiday special, When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas. Her return to the small screen was met with mixed reactions —  some fans were excited to see her back as Abigail Stanton while others couldn’t see past her involvement in the college admissions scandal. The 58-year-old actress is drowning out the noise, though, and slowly moving ahead with her career in the public eye.

Probation is the last legal hurdle she has to deal with, and provided that she stays out of trouble in the future, Loughlin is likely happy to start putting this chapter of her life in the past.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAHUE_0hAWKI3W00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Judge OK's Lori Loughlin's Travel For Filming Project As Disgraced Actress Looks To Resurrect Career

A federal judge will allow Lori Loughlin to travel to Canada as she tried to rekindle her career in the wake of a college admission scandal, Radar can report.Last week, a federal judge in Massachusetts OK’ed a plan for Loughlin to travel to Canada to film a project. There is no word on the exact project or how much Loughlin will earn for the role.According to court documents obtained by Radaronline.com, the exact dates of filming aren’t known. But it is expected to be in mid-September or early October. The filming should last one week.A court filing notes that Loughlin...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BET

R. Kelly's Funds In His Prison Inmate Account Seized

"I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the first times in a long time that didn't get me in," Ross said. 'After Happily Ever After' will allow exes to play matchmaker for their former partners to help them let go, move on, and find love once again.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy