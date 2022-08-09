Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
How to use Facebook in ‘stealth mode’ by hiding your online status
WANT to use Facebook without anyone knowing you're logged in? There's an easy way to do so. It's possible to hide your "Active Status" – the little green light that appears next to your profile picture whenever you're online. What is Facebook Active Status?. Facebook and Messenger use Active...
The Verge
Google launches new website for kids learning to read
Google has released a browser version of its “Read Along” Android app. The website, while still in beta, is up and running now. The site includes hundreds of illustrated stories at a few different reading levels. Once kids select a story, they start reading into their device’s microphone. Words are highlighted in blue after they’ve read them, and mispronounced words are underlined in red; click an underlined word, and a virtual assistant, Diya, will pronounce it for you.
Facebook and Instagram are having a 'midlife crisis': Here are the ways Meta's companies have borrowed from competitors over the years
Mark Zuckerberg's company will likely take from the same playbook it's used in the past when it comes to competing with younger competitors: borrowing features from TikTok and other new social apps.
RELATED PEOPLE
Snapchat’s new feature lets parents see who their children are messaging
Snapchat has announced a new tool so parents can see who their child is talking to.The Family Centre will show parents their children’s friend list and who is communicating with them, but not what is being sent.The opt-in tool will require a parent and child’s Snapchat accounts to be friends in order to connect and set up Family Centre.Parents will then be able to confidentially report any accounts connected with their child that they have concerns about."Family Centre is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warning for anyone with Amazon Ring or Google doorbell cameras
OWNERS of the biggest smart doorbell brands have been warned that footage could be taken from their devices without asking first. A recent report claimed that Ring has shared homeowners' footage with law enforcement without their knowledge at least 11 times this year. And now it's emerged Google could be...
BET
Family Of Brutally Slain Philadelphia Mother Of 6 Create GoFundMe, Seeking Help
Family members of Ashley Lockhart, the victim of an extremely violent slaying, are looking for help to handle her funeral expenses and have established a GoFundMe account for donors to contribute. Lockhart, 32, a West Philadelphia mother of six, was found Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds inside a minivan...
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
How To Protect Your Kids On Social Media
Snapchat is rolling out a 'Family Center' tool allowing parents to monitor who their children are in communication with. Social Good Reporter from Mashable, Chase DiBenedetto, joined us on 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to discuss this news in the tech world and how parents can help keep their kids safe online. Watch!
KIDS・
‘The Family Chantel’ Preview: Pedro Is ‘Determined’ To Separate From Chantel
“Leaving the Dominican Republic and going back to Atlanta, I feel like I’ve accomplished nothing. What I did accomplish is it’s worthless. What value is a relationship with Pedro’s mom if I don’t have a relationship with Pedro?” Chantel says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the August 15 episode of The Family Chantel.
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
TikTok is getting all the attention, but more teens spend time on YouTube, survey says
TikTok is widely seen as the most popular social media app among teens, but new data shows one in five teens use YouTube "almost constantly."
Comments / 0