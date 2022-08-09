Read full article on original website
thisiscleveland.com
48 Hours For The Classic Rocker
While the term “rock ‘n’ roll” was coined back in the 1950s here in Cleveland, you believe that the true sound of rock originated in the late 60s, 70s and early 80s. You’re no stranger to guitar riffs, gritty acoustics, big hair, metal and Americana. You’re the ultimate classic rocker.
Cleveland Scene
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through the End of August
Known for frequently collaborating with a certain Steve Martin (the comedian is a legit banjo player), this Asheville-based bluegrass band has had a solid 20-year career that includes a Grammy win. The band performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
The Cuyahoga County Fair is happening now
Fairgoers can enjoy live music, dog stunt shows, a demolition derby, magic shows, food, amusement rides and so much more.
Cleveland Scene
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40
Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
clevelandmagazine.com
Q&A: Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls Talks New Album and Cleveland Memories
Unbeknownst to many, Goo Goo Dolls have a long history with The Land. Before releasing ‘90s radio rock hits “Name” and “Iris,” the band — then a trio including singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska — would often cram its gear into a car and make the three-hour trek from their hometown of Buffalo to Cleveland. The group’s early punk sound probably fit in surprisingly well at the now-defunct Peabody’s Down Under, where the group played its first Cleveland show in 1990.
richlandsource.com
Todd "Todders" Lewis Brown II
Todd “Todders” Lewis Brown II, 35, of Galion passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 due to a motor vehicle accident in Ashland, Ohio. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
richlandsource.com
Mini horse, major personality: youth compete in small equine show at the fair
MANSFIELD – Sofi Johnson dangled the carrot in front of Coco’s nose and trotted across the arena. Coco ran behind her craning his neck in a shameless pursuit of his snack. GALLERY: Small Equine Show at the Richland County Fair. Junior fair competitors led their miniature horses in...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
We’re on the hunt for the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland: Nominate your favorite sandwich now
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As summer winds down, we are all seeking to squeeze in trips to the beach or hike the trails of Northeast Ohio. During those outdoor excursions, a sandwich is a great way to satiate the hunger pangs – whether it is a humble PB&J or something more elaborate -- like a sub sandwich.
cleveland19.com
Annual day of ‘faith, family and fun’ underway at The FEST in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The FEST - an annual festival hosted on the grounds of the Center for Pastoral Leadership - is celebrating its 22nd year this Sunday. The event is led by Father Bob Stec, who launched the event in 2000. Over the years, he said that the FEST...
Cleveland Scene
Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17
Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Pie auction highlights a day at the Richland County Fair
The pie auction was among the featured events Wednesday at the Richland County Fair. Gene Esbenshade's grand champion pecan pie fetched $325 at auction.
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington welcomes 1836 Diner
CARDINGTON- The numbers can’t be missed. Printed large and clear on the front and east side of the tavern/restaurant at 217 West Main Street in Cardington, they represent the year the village was founded: 1836. The eye catching title was given by owner, Eli McCoy, a Mount Gilead resident...
coolcleveland.com
The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year
It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
richlandsource.com
Raymond H. Meyers,
Raymond H. Meyers, 75, of Mansfield passed away August 9, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Homes with his wife by his side. Ray was born December 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA to Carl and Rose Schneider Meyers. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Peter's High School and then served as a radioman in the United States Navy. Ray was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, the Mansfield Owls and Eagles and retired as a postal worker. He loved music, crossword puzzles, visiting wineries, boating and fishing at the lake, especially with his grandchildren. Ray was quiet, but was very witty and a definite jokester.
richlandsource.com
Joyce Ann Fultz
Joyce Ann Fultz, 71, of Marion, Ohio, born March 23, 1951 to the late Lawrence Rodney, and Catherine Isabell Clark-Fultz took leave of her earthly vessel and traveled on to the heavens on August 8, 2022. Joyce was a fun-loving soul, with an ornery streak a mile long! She was...
Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September
The Akron Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.
richlandsource.com
Richard Michael "Mike" Temme
BUTLER: Richard Michael “Mike” Temme, 57, of Butler passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. His announcement – including family and funeral service details – continues at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Richard-Michael-Temme?obId=25577015#/obituaryInfo. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Temme as a living tribute,...
