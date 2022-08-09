ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

thisiscleveland.com

48 Hours For The Classic Rocker

While the term “rock ‘n’ roll” was coined back in the 1950s here in Cleveland, you believe that the true sound of rock originated in the late 60s, 70s and early 80s. You’re no stranger to guitar riffs, gritty acoustics, big hair, metal and Americana. You’re the ultimate classic rocker.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40

Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Q&A: Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls Talks New Album and Cleveland Memories

Unbeknownst to many, Goo Goo Dolls have a long history with The Land. Before releasing ‘90s radio rock hits “Name” and “Iris,” the band — then a trio including singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska — would often cram its gear into a car and make the three-hour trek from their hometown of Buffalo to Cleveland. The group’s early punk sound probably fit in surprisingly well at the now-defunct Peabody’s Down Under, where the group played its first Cleveland show in 1990.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Todd "Todders" Lewis Brown II

Todd “Todders” Lewis Brown II, 35, of Galion passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 due to a motor vehicle accident in Ashland, Ohio. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
GALION, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Stay Hungry 216 to Open in South Euclid on Wednesday, August 17

Stay Hungry 216 (359 S. Green Rd., 216-727-0101), a new fast-casual comfort and soul food spot in South Euclid, will open on Wednesday, August 17th. The restaurant is operated by chef Chad Lewis, with partnership by chef Eric Rogers of Black Box Fix fame. You can find the eatery tucked into the Glengate Plaza at Green and Glenridge.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Cardington welcomes 1836 Diner

CARDINGTON- The numbers can’t be missed. Printed large and clear on the front and east side of the tavern/restaurant at 217 West Main Street in Cardington, they represent the year the village was founded: 1836. The eye catching title was given by owner, Eli McCoy, a Mount Gilead resident...
CARDINGTON, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year

It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Raymond H. Meyers,

Raymond H. Meyers, 75, of Mansfield passed away August 9, 2022 at Mansfield Memorial Homes with his wife by his side. Ray was born December 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA to Carl and Rose Schneider Meyers. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Peter's High School and then served as a radioman in the United States Navy. Ray was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, the Mansfield Owls and Eagles and retired as a postal worker. He loved music, crossword puzzles, visiting wineries, boating and fishing at the lake, especially with his grandchildren. Ray was quiet, but was very witty and a definite jokester.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Joyce Ann Fultz

Joyce Ann Fultz, 71, of Marion, Ohio, born March 23, 1951 to the late Lawrence Rodney, and Catherine Isabell Clark-Fultz took leave of her earthly vessel and traveled on to the heavens on August 8, 2022. Joyce was a fun-loving soul, with an ornery streak a mile long! She was...
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Richard Michael "Mike" Temme

BUTLER: Richard Michael “Mike” Temme, 57, of Butler passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. His announcement – including family and funeral service details – continues at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Richard-Michael-Temme?obId=25577015#/obituaryInfo. To plant a tree in memory of Richard Temme as a living tribute,...
BUTLER, OH

