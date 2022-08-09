Read full article on original website
July was one of the worst months for A&Es in England, data shows
Accident and emergency departments in England had one of their worst months in July, with record numbers of patients waiting more than 12 hours to be admitted and the lowest proportion of people being seen within four hours.It was also the joint worst month for response times by ambulances dealing with the most urgent incidents, new figures from NHS England show.Health leaders said there had been a record number of urgent ambulance call-outs in July, as well as challenges to free up hospital beds due to delays in discharging patients to social care providers.A record 29,317 people had to wait...
BBC
Brighton's Madeira Terrace restoration plans finalised
A design team has finalised plans for the first phase of restoration of iconic seafront arches in Brighton. The cast iron arches of Madeira Terrace have been closed to the public since 2012 because they were deemed unsafe. If a planning application is approved, work will start in summer 2023...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach
A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
Artist found dead in Swansea park after years of homophobic bullying
A young Welsh artist who was bullied as teenager for being gay and later suffered panic attacks after a relationship breakdown took his own life, an inquest has heard. William Green, 26, from Swansea, was found dead two days after a row with a former boyfriend just before Christmas last year, the hearing was told.The inquest, in Swansea, heard that he found life at his comprehensive school “very difficult” because of homophobic bullying, but kept it quiet from his family until he was a university student.His family said his friends accepted him for who he was but that he did...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Solar panel pigeon poo causes a flap at Nottingham City Council
Pigeons nesting under solar panels have landed Nottingham City Council with a bill of more than £350,000. The authority has already fitted thousands of panels to tenants' homes as part of its efforts to be a carbon-neutral city by 2028. But more than 300 complaints have been made about...
BBC
Backlog of longest-wait patients slashed in England
The number of people waiting longer than two years for routine operations in England has fallen from 22,500 at the start of the year, to fewer than 200, according to NHS figures. This excludes more than 2,500 who are complex cases or chose not to travel for speedier treatment. NHS...
UK’s people trafficking referrals at record high, Home Office data reveals
Government’s system for potential trafficking victims to access support had 4,171 referrals from April to June
Developer given permission to close 300-year-old public footpath in Salford
Campaigners in Manchester say citizens’ rights to the river ‘should not be sacrificed for private gain’
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
BBC
Norfolk solar farm power to be used by Network Rail
One of the UK's biggest solar farms will be used by Network Rail to power its railways stations, offices and depots. It said Bloy's Grove solar farm between Swainsthorpe and Mulbarton in Norfolk, will cover 15% of its energy, excluding powering trains. Work on the planned EDF energy site is...
BBC
Protesters rally over plans to close Stoke-on-Trent ticket office
A protest has been held at a railway station in Stoke-on-Trent over proposals to close ticket offices. Hundreds are being considered for closure as part of Rail Delivery Group (RDG) plans to modernise railways. Campaigner Cliff Hathaway from North Staffs Pensioners Convention (NSPC) said the closures would "severely restrict the...
BBC
Nottinghamshire fire service warning to public over heatwave
Emergency services are urging people to be careful and help prevent fires during the expected heatwave. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended 243 incidents over three days during July's heatwave. The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat, which covers the East Midlands from...
BBC
Moffat children's home abuser given further jail term
A former care home manager jailed for sexual abuse has been given a further prison term. Peter Harley, 77, was sentenced to 15 years in 1996 for abusing 16 boys at the Merkland Home in Moffat. Two more victims came forward and he was convicted last month of two charges...
