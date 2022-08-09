ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Commercial, home sales, property transfers for Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties for June 27-July 1

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 1 day ago
Partial list of property transfers from June 27-July 1 on record in the Minnehaha County Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Equalization Office.

Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Minnehaha County Property Transfers

4305 S Sawtooth Trl to Vadim & Linda Onishchuk from Cory S & Karla N Hjellming for $466,000

2101 S Willow Ave to Jordan Family Revocable Trust from Heidi Renee Strahl for $411,000

909 S Fawn Ct to Courtney Bruget & Tyler J Tjeerdsma from Ryan J Gebauer for $625,000

5323 E 28th St to Casey & Elizabeth Vanbeek from Dakota Territory Development LLC for $610,000

1102 Northview Dr, Dell Rapids to Tyler & Abbey Clayton from Caleb & Emily Tollefson for $275,000

1002 Par Tee Dr, Hartford to Kevin Charles Kaufman from Jacob L & Cynthia R Jass for $371,000

6005 W 32nd St to Kelly A Tadlock from Kevin W Egerton for $333,000

1208 N Brennan Ct to Thomas & Tamara Burns from KN Construction Inc for $313,000

8000 W 55th St to Michael L & Darla J Schuttloffel from Vision Quest Real Estate LLC for $342,500

Vacant Lot to Randy Leroy & Deanna Kay Marsh from Paul Homes Inc Fick for $352,000

1409 S Westward Ho Pl to Jeffrey B Randall from Cecelia J Randall Estate for $218,000

401 N Whitni Ln to Spaans Landscaping & Lawn Services LLC from S3 Companies LLC for $169,000

814 N Fairfax Ave to James Andrew Peterson from Moses Properties Inc for $245,000

Vacant Lot to Billy Dean Norgaard from Boer Investments LLLP for $21,500

Vacant Lot to Callies Homes Inc from Knapp's Landing LLC for $80,000

1807 W 10th St to David G Lopez Sepulveda from Solid Rock Properties Holdings Inc for $196,000

400 W Opal Ln, Hartford to Fitfo LLC from T S Olson Limited Partnership for $129,000

2013 S Thatcher Cir to Jason Paul & Shalaine Renee Rostomily from Marla C & Thomas G Durfee Jr for $415,000

535 E 4th St, Dell Rapids to Timothy D Tinker from Gregory D & Jeannie G Ammon for $153,000

4500 S Windsor Way Cir to Ray & Mona Woods Living Trust from Megan J Hanson & Montel J Williams for $310,000

2408 S Glendale Ave to Matthew & Elizabeth Jensen from Kelly Tadlock for $290,500

208 S Washington St, Humboldt to Dylan Anderson from David P & Diane Rieck for $177,500

2200 S Pendar Ln to Benjamin Meyerink from 2200 Pendar LLC for $550,000

608 N Walts Ave to JDL Properties LLC from Joel J Vargas for $142,500

221 Lovely Ave, Baltic to Morgan Bream & Wesley Layton from Beth Koedam for $180,000

6804 W Hathaway Ln to Brian & Janelle Vande Griend from Beth Davis Living Trust for $392,500

3813 E Steeple St to Grant Rohrer & Madeline Sook from Kirk & Sheila Hoefert for $390,500

2505 S Theodore Ave to Gerard Gette from Mark S & Glenda A Gaffer for $382,000

124 E Chapelwood Dr, Brandon to Mathew James & Shelly Jo Demmers from HD Homes LLC for $450,000

Vacant Lot to Luers Enterprises Inc from Empire Homes LLC for $90,000

2808 E Augusta Cir, Brandon to Melissa Garrett from Vanoverschelde Companies LLC for $593,000

3809 S Ellis Rd to Bryan & Leanne Grim from Michael & Kristin Wathier for $670,000

2908 S Broek Dr to Dennis & Deborah Peabody from Empire Homes LLC for $246,500

5512 E Claremont St to Stonearch Partners LLC from Joseph & Caroline Portz Estate for $8,000

3207 W Woodcrest Way to Steven Dosch & Douglas Helkenn from Thomas Slattery & Michelle Gardner for $486,000

5512 E Claremont St to Elmer Carrasco from Stone Arch Partners LLC for $64,000

316 E 6th Ave, Humboldt to Jacob Ellens from Charles & Roxanne Ochsner for $345,000

Vacant Lot to Michael & Jessica Rykhus from Construction Development Investment LLC for $600,000

400 Kringen Ave, Baltic to Jordan David & Addyson Tuesday Brady from Todd A & Deanna L Thompson for $240,000

8305 E Wicker Ct to Jerald & Maria Munkvold from Veurink Contracting LLC for $550,500

214 E 32nd St to Hilary M Callahan from Jet Rentals LLC for $235,000

Vacant Lot to Melody Englert & Dylan Wittenberg from KN Construction Inc for $239,500

1312 S Blauvelt Ave to Amy Scott from Jordan P Stamp for $257,500

6520 W Amber St to Artur Macarenco & Cristina Cretu from Bradly L Estate Coulter Rebecca A Armour Personal Rep for $265,000

2700 S 9th Ave to Brenkevco Properties LLC from Braden Bradfield for $475,000

1008 N Crape Pl to Bonnie Johnson from Constance Rose & Etal Tieszen for $226,500

3404 E 11th St to East Village LLC from 406 22nd LLC for $2,600,000

3400 E 11th St to East Village LLC from 406 22nd LLC for $2,600,000

405 S Sycamore Ave to East Village LLC from 406 22nd LLC for $1,650,000

401 S Sycamore Ave to East Village LLC from 406 22nd LLC for $1,650,000

1217 S President Ct to Brenda L Reichel from Penny A & David J Tebben for $265,000

4609 S Oxbow Ave to John & Quratulain Landis from Neil C & Constance K Kenyon for $210,000

405 S Sycamore Ave to East Village LLC from Halla Ventures LLC for $1,650,000

401 S Sycamore Ave to East Village LLC from Halla Ventures LLC for $1,650,000

3404 E 11th St to East Village LLC from Halla Ventures LLC for $2,600,000

3400 E 11th St to East Village LLC from Halla Ventures LLC for $2,600,000

2609 S Richie Dr to Equity Homes Inc from Westwood Valley LLC for $38,000

9509 W Liam St to Ashlynn B Muhl & Andrew S Olson from Equity Homes Inc for $333,500

Vacant Lot to Jolene & Blaine Smith from Savanna Development LLP for $78,000

1505 E Cedar Ln to Three Gen LLC from Deloris Nothdurft Living Trust for $350,000

2609 S Richie Dr to Noah Otten & Emily Applegate from Equity Homes for $325,000

5720 E Robin Oak Cir to Verisha S Khanam from Shon R & Kendra Harris for $535,000

5913 N Sand Ave to Sadia El Hag & Abdelmahmoud Elshamy from Michael D & Jessica M Rykhus for $355,000

1300 N Olde Wagon Rd to Max & Baillie Hanson from Edward R & Carolyn Mailloux for $640,000

Vacant Lot to Max & Baillie Hanson from Edward R & Carolyn Mailloux for $640,000

1100 N Redbud Pl to Geoffrey Lee & Misty Furness from Linda Diane Pettine for $230,000

937 S Grandview Ave to Danielle Marie & Colin J Dall from Abbie & Chet Alexander for $310,000

1135 Ruud Trl, Hartford to Par Tee Properties LLC from Costello Land Development Inc for $250,000

3917 S Home Plate Ave to Brad & Lori Ehresmann from Bok Nel Management Inc for $424,000

515 S Sycamore Ave to James M Lake from Dakota Kevlin LLC for $775,000

1311 E 54th St N to Kannas Property Investments LLC from Hunter Automotive Inc for $525,000

Vacant Lot to Justine Avtjoglou from Richard Law Living Trust for $700,000

618 E Maple St to Morris Property Holdings LLC from Beck Associates LLC for $792,500

405 W 16th St to Dagny Taggart LLC from Evans Knudson Partnership for $1,100,000

7800 W Eli Ct to Brian & Jodi Callahan from Nathan J Kraft & Michelle L Lathrop for $326,000

6500 W 9th St to Randy Gene & Wanetta Kay Munce from Margaret Lois Seewald Estate for $342,000

2801 E 13th St to Michael S Parham from Douglas H Eichmann for $30,000

301 W Ironwood St, Brandon to Riley G & Robert A Block Jr from Richard & Tara Hinzman for $410,000

521 David Ave, Baltic to Brandilyn & Thad Johnson from Michael & Michele Cook for $435,000

1908 S Blauvelt Ave to Joseph Robertson from Karen & Taylor Rodgers for $283,500

8908 E Canotia Ln to Ethan M & Natalie R Young from Monica Bullock for $757,500

5004 W Cayman St to Michael Keegan & Amy Marschall from James D & Grace A Martin for $300,000

2901 S 2nd Ave to Ron & Cindy Haugstad from Janice R Crance for $332,000

216 N Meyer Ln to Adam & Sophie Marie Sturm from Julia A Smith for $258,000

2906 S Broek Dr to Megan Maria Farris from Empire Homes LLC for $247,000

Vacant Lot to Bialas Builders LLC from Savanna Development LLP for $85,000

Vacant Lot to BH Construction & Homes LLC from Cornerpost Properties LLC for $250,000

3104 S Terry Ave to The Brady Haus LLC from Jason P & Shalaine R Rostomily for $293,000

707 E 9th St, Dell Rapids to Scott & Shelly Schlagel from Richard D & Marsha K Graham for $255,000

8809 W Dalton St to Jeremy & Wendy Johnson from Allen Homes Inc for $380,500

4941 S Dunlap Ct to Haylee J & Aaron D Hanson from Monica Becker for $315,000

7531 W Legacy St to Debra I & Randall J Rasmussen Revocable Trust from Sarah Skajewski for $320,000

1501 S Comet Rd to Quientin Michael Wilson & Shine-Alvin Montano Krueger from Tyler Vandendriessche for $260,000

2811 S Purdue Ave to Kati J Franco from Ashlynn B Muhl for $252,000

1108 Palomino Ave, Dell Rapids to Caleb & Emily Tollefson from Geoffrey L & Misty M Furness for $341,000

2405 S Glendale Ave to David P Gile from Travis Kreber for $220,000

501 S Menlo Ave to Jordan & Kaitlin Lanore Moos from Cade & Tiana Menke for $156,000

1126 N Prairie Ave to Cade & Tiana Menke from Bruce George Patrick Dyer Estate for $210,000

6504 E Split Rock Rd to Daniel J Ruesch from Ruth E Ruesch for $370,000

Vacant Lot to Dakota Kevlin LLC from Ridgeview East Townhomes LLC for $577,000

3120 S World Series Ave to Brent E & Tera K Schafer from David L & Karla B Dejongh for $370,000

1609 E 10th St to Zou SD Property LLC from T & G Rentals LLC for $661,000

1012 Putter Cir, Dell Rapids to Susan Wingfield from Spruce Glen Inc for $100,000

304 N Piper Dr to Kelly Construction Inc from Nicole Finney & Johnathon Carpenter for $96,000

520 W Bailey St to Edelmira M Cuellar from Oscar A Vanegas for $150,000

7503 W Flowerfields Pl to Benjamin R & Westall Juanita C Westall from Scott Gilbert Construction Co for $355,000

505 S Mary Gene Ave to Mearl D & Wanda C Frederick from Allen Homes Inc for $322,500

1505 W River Bend St, Brandon to Kevin & Jackie Eigenberg from Brandon Bluffs LLC for $70,000

Vacant Lot to Terry L & Lori A Novak from Highway 38 Sundermann Land LLC for $10,000

1112 3rd St, Garretson to Alysha Kientopf from Jeffrey & Leah Konechne for $220,000

4008 E 19th St to Grant Carlson & Courtney Rae Buchholz from Zackariah Cook for $270,000

1904 E Tracy Ln to Kathy Pajibo & Kalbena Makliwa Tcha Thom from Daren & Wendy Jessip for $325,000

915 E 34th St to Katie M & James M Hughes from Jeremy & Meta Langrock for $427,000

6321 N Seubert Ave to Brady & Taylor Vaughn from Ty A & Larissa K Fitzler for $315,000

46486 267th St to Ty A Fitzler from Deborah A Dede for $340,000

204 W Stone St, Brandon to Luke & Mackenzie Loy Wietgrefe from April E & Ryan Labat for $485,000

5505 E Revere Dr to Lindsey Morris from KN Construction Inc for $339,000

1312 W Meadowbrook Trl, Brandon to John C & Lisa Marie Inman from Timothy N & Chelsea J Reisch for $365,000

Lincoln County Property Transfers

  • Vacant Lot 275th St, Harrisburg to Michael Oppelt from John Clarence & Nora A Kehoe for $211,600
  • Vacant Lot, Tea to Sunset Hills LLC from Naessig Family Limited Partner for $1,462,000
  • Vacant Lot, Tea to Sunset Hills LLC from Martin Petereit for $1,462,000
  • 903 N Dakota, Canton to Michael & Kristin Wathier from David O Amundson for $949,500
  • 305 Scott Pl, Tea to Kaelynn Marie Schott from Platinum Properties LLC for $179,000
  • Vacant Lot Ivy Rd E, Tea to Terrance Thie from Empire Homes LLC for $254,350
  • 1231 Plainside Ave, Harrisburg to 1J Homes LLC from HLD LLC for $172,000
  • 6813 S Hughes Ave to Arun Singh from Riley G & Robert A Block Jr for $330,000
  • Vacant Lot, Tea to Sunset Hills LLC from David G Hottmann Revocable Trust for $1,462,000
  • 108 S Main, Worthing to Box 6 Ventures LLC from Gerald Flanagan for $63,000
  • Vacant Lot, Worthing to Box 6 Ventures LLC from Gerald Flanagan for $2,000
  • 801 W Bayberry Cir to Tanner Ferguson from Adam J & Amalia M Flynn for $635,000
  • 804 El Dorado Cir E to David & Carla Bambas from Stephen Bambas for $285,000
  • 2603 E Whisper Trl to Ronald J Earley from Allan Brink Trust for $345,000
  • 6201 S Canyon Spring Ave to Lee Ann Raye Gerlach from Allen Homes Inc for $359,900
  • Vacant Lot, Tea to Owens Investments LLP from Donald Guy Otten for $30,000
  • 823 Johnson Creek Ct, Harrisburg to Jessica & Matthew Janecek from Paul Fick Homes Inc for $491,750
  • 601 E 57th St to 900 MDJ LLC from Larry D & Jacqueline Jacobson for $250,000
  • 6204 S Monterey Pl to Laurie Ann Long from Joel L & Yvonne K Macziewski for $450,000
  • 3625 E High Plains Cir to Bruce E & Rebecca J Terveen from Laurie A Long for $465,000
  • 2510 E Meadowside Pl to Tom & Chantel Paulson from Nicole Burns for $256,500
  • 4412 E Whisper Ridge Pl to Jaci J Alesch from Signature Companies LLC for $245,804
  • 705 W 5th, Canton to Rodney A Timm from Todd Esche for $400,000

siouxfalls.business

Despite new buildings, apartment vacancy only slightly eases

If you’re looking for an apartment in Sioux Falls, the search likely hasn’t gotten much easier. Sioux Falls reported 3.72 percent multifamily vacancy in July, according to a survey of nearly 18,000 apartment units by the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association. In January, the rate was 3.12 percent. In...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
YANKTON, SD
KX News

Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dakotafest connecting South Dakota agriculture

What do pigs, corn, grain, fruit, cotton, soybeans, chickens, beef cattle, dairy products, and trees all have in common? They come from farms and ranches. Without dedicated, hard-working farmers and ranchers, we wouldn’t have any of these things. Events like the upcoming Dakotafest strive to create connections between ag...
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally traffic counts similar to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than the five-year average. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
KELOLAND TV

Update: Children taken in Canada found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

