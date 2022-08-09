ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

MLive.com

Big plays a focus for Hopkins football heading into 2022 season

Hopkins had a love-hate relationship with explosive plays last season. The Vikings loved them when they pulled them off. But they were burned by them a few times, too. “We want to create them and limit them,” Hopkins coach Cody Francis said. “Last year, that was one of our hardest things when we went up against Unity Christian and Portland. Kelloggsville had a ton of passing yards on big plays and so did Comstock Park with their big play capability last year.”
HOPKINS, MI
MLive.com

New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022

PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
PAW PAW, MI
MLive.com

Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list

KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022

Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Kelloggsville playmakers expect to make for exciting 2022 season

Kelloggsville’s football team made no predictions during their visit to the Grand Rapids Football Media Day on July 25. Well, the Rockets did say they are confident that the upcoming season will be an entertaining one, and that appears to be a safe bet considering what the Rockets return on offense this season.
WYOMING, MI
MLive.com

Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passes away at 81

Yet another great one has left us. Former Muskegon Big Red and Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from complications from a fall and other health issues. The former basketball star at Weber State University, and...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach

EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

A demanding slate – Muskegon Catholic’s tough schedule proved costly in quest for state titles

When they joined the old Lake Michigan Athletic Conference in 1966, Muskegon Catholic Central committed to weekly athletic battles against schools with larger enrollments. Impressively, they held their own in league competition. But prior to the arrival of the MHSAA football playoffs, the setting offered limited advantage in the annual chase for one of Michigan’s gridiron crowns.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

NASCAR’s William Byron, Erik Jones can’t stop Evan Shotko in Battle at Berlin

MARNE – Evan Shotko is going to lose his underdog status if he keeps having weeks like this one. The 2021 Coopersville High School graduate won Wednesday night’s Battle at Berlin 250 at the Berlin Raceway, beating out a Super Late Model field that included NASCAR Cup Series regulars William Byron and Erik Jones as well as NASCAR Truck drivers Carson Hocevar and Ty Majeski.
MARNE, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Factory Coffee in downtown Kalamazoo

From left, Emmy, Dan, Louise and Mabel Kastner pose for a portrait in front of Factory Coffee, 205 W. Lovell Street in downtown Kalamazoo, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The Kastner’s are the owners of Factory Coffee. Gracie Smith | gsmith@mlive.comGet Photo. 3 / 11. Michigan’s Best Local Eats:...
KALAMAZOO, MI

