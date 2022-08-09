Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
MLive.com
Big plays a focus for Hopkins football heading into 2022 season
Hopkins had a love-hate relationship with explosive plays last season. The Vikings loved them when they pulled them off. But they were burned by them a few times, too. “We want to create them and limit them,” Hopkins coach Cody Francis said. “Last year, that was one of our hardest things when we went up against Unity Christian and Portland. Kelloggsville had a ton of passing yards on big plays and so did Comstock Park with their big play capability last year.”
MLive.com
Kater-led Reeths-Puffer football program bringing new attitude to 2022 season
MUSKEGON – Attitude is everything in the game of football and the Reeths-Puffer Rockets have watched their collective spirits sour in recent years due to a lack of mental toughness and vacant leadership in the locker room. The Rockets finished 3-6 last fall, losing three games by a combined...
MLive.com
High-profile transfer promises to bolster strong, speedy Plainwell football roster
PLAINWELL, MI – At this time last year, Evan Gerlinger was preparing to play at Michigan Stadium in a highly anticipated high school football matchup between his Saline Hornets and the Hudsonville Eagles. A year later, the talented safety is preparing for his final year of prep football, but...
MLive.com
New head coach, same expectations for Paw Paw football in 2022
PAW PAW, MI – Dennis Strey Sr. is in his first offseason at Paw Paw’s head coach, and it’s a role he is well-prepared for. The former Bloomingdale head coach and assistant under previous Paw Paw head coach Matt Stephens, Strey Sr. knows what it takes to lead a program and knows the current players he’s guiding.
MLive.com
Ex-Western Michigan RB named to college football’s athletic ‘freaks’ list
KALAMAZOO, MI – For the first time since 2017, Western Michigan wasn’t represented on Bruce Feldman’s annual list of athletic freaks in college football. But a former Bronco received a spot among the 100 elite athletes, as Feldman put Illinois junior running back Chase Brown, along with his twin brother, Sydney, at Nos. 33 and 34 in the 2022 version of the list.
MLive.com
WMU football’s offensive line taking shape after first week of fall camp
KALAMAZOO, MI – The “thuds” echoed a little louder throughout Waldo Stadium on Tuesday, as the Western Michigan football team held its first full pads and full contact practice of the Broncos’ 2022 fall camp. For the first time since spring ball, WMU’s veteran defenders were...
MLive.com
Improving Union football program eying playoff berth in 2022
Grand Rapids Union’s rebuilding process under third-year coach Don Fellows appears to be ahead of schedule. Union won as many football games last fall than it did in the previous 10 seasons combined. The Red Hawks went 4-5, which matched the four wins Union won from 2011 through 2020. Union scored 216 points last year, which was the most points since 2000. The Red Hawks allowed 355 points, which was the fewest since 2011.
MLive.com
Air raid: 20 quarterbacks to watch in Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Toe meets leather for Michigan’s 2022 high school football season in just 16 days, and while the sweat-soaked two-a-days leading up to kickoff are tough, the pressure really ramps up under the Friday night lights. Having a veteran quarterback to command the huddle is a big benefit on the...
MLive.com
Kelloggsville playmakers expect to make for exciting 2022 season
Kelloggsville’s football team made no predictions during their visit to the Grand Rapids Football Media Day on July 25. Well, the Rockets did say they are confident that the upcoming season will be an entertaining one, and that appears to be a safe bet considering what the Rockets return on offense this season.
MLive.com
Central Michigan football 2022 schedule, win total odds and predictions
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Today marks our fourth edition of Win Total Wednesday, and you can check out our expert preview for Michigan State, Eastern Michigan and...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passes away at 81
Yet another great one has left us. Former Muskegon Big Red and Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Famer Gene Visscher passed away at the age of 81 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from complications from a fall and other health issues. The former basketball star at Weber State University, and...
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
MLive.com
Who will win the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore football title?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Realignment has the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Lakeshore Division looking quite a bit different in 2022, as Allegan left its longtime allegiance with the Wolverine for the SAC, and South Haven joined from the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference. The Tigers and Rams are now the two biggest...
localsportsjournal.com
A demanding slate – Muskegon Catholic’s tough schedule proved costly in quest for state titles
When they joined the old Lake Michigan Athletic Conference in 1966, Muskegon Catholic Central committed to weekly athletic battles against schools with larger enrollments. Impressively, they held their own in league competition. But prior to the arrival of the MHSAA football playoffs, the setting offered limited advantage in the annual chase for one of Michigan’s gridiron crowns.
MLive.com
NASCAR’s William Byron, Erik Jones can’t stop Evan Shotko in Battle at Berlin
MARNE – Evan Shotko is going to lose his underdog status if he keeps having weeks like this one. The 2021 Coopersville High School graduate won Wednesday night’s Battle at Berlin 250 at the Berlin Raceway, beating out a Super Late Model field that included NASCAR Cup Series regulars William Byron and Erik Jones as well as NASCAR Truck drivers Carson Hocevar and Ty Majeski.
Big names flock to Berlin Raceway
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have arrived in West Michigan to race in the 12th annual Battle at Berlin on Wednesday night at Berlin Raceway.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Factory Coffee in downtown Kalamazoo
From left, Emmy, Dan, Louise and Mabel Kastner pose for a portrait in front of Factory Coffee, 205 W. Lovell Street in downtown Kalamazoo, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The Kastner’s are the owners of Factory Coffee. Gracie Smith | gsmith@mlive.comGet Photo. 3 / 11. Michigan’s Best Local Eats:...
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
