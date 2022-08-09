Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
Doom and Quake are being cleaned up for newcomers in time for QuakeCon
The company is simplifying the Steam entries for its classic games "for a simpler shopping experience". Id Software has been quietly working on making its Steam library of old games (opens in new tab) less of a confusing sprawl. Starting yesterday, the company has begun consolidating the various versions, expansions, and mission packs of the older Doom and Quake games into single packages "so that newcomers have an easier time".
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
Polygon
Metal Slug Tactics joins the growing club of delayed strategy games
Dotemu won’t release Metal Slug Tactics this year after all, the publisher revealed via Twitter Thursday morning. Instead, the tactics game will launch sometime in 2023 in order to make it “as explosive as possible.”. Originally revealed during last year’s Summer Games Fest, Metal Slug Tactics takes the...
Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former BioWare developers, is delayed
Aaryn Flynn's Inflexion Games studio has pushed the launch of Nightingale into 2023. Nightingale (opens in new tab) is a faux-Victorian crafting and survival game being developed by Inflexion Games, a studio founded in 2018 (as Improbable Canada) by a group of former BioWare employees, including former Bioware GM Aaryn Flynn. The basic mechanics seem fairly straightforward—chop tree, crush boulder, pick berry, get gored—but the promise of travel between strange, dangerous realms gives it a sort of "Steampunk Stargate" aesthetic that could be genuinely interesting.
digg.com
PlayStation Site Hints That PC Ports May Need A PSN Account In The Future
Some Xbox Game Studios titles on Steam already require an Xbox Live account. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
digg.com
Thirty-Five Years Ago, A Terrible Capcom Video Game Spawned An Unstoppable Genre
The original "Street Fighter" was a flawed game, but it laid the foundation for every fighting game that came after it. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
Polygon
Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them
You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
Someone is porting PSP games to the Oculus Quest 2 and they look amazing
A VR/AR developer is porting a PlayStation Portable emulator to Oculus Quest headsets.
August's free PS Plus games are basically designed to get you into Yakuza
The first three Yakuza games (chronologically), plus Dead by Daylight, headline this month's PS Plus Extra and Premium freebies
PS Plus could be getting Ghost Recon Wildlands this month
Ubisoft's shooter already joined Xbox Game Pass earlier in August
technewstoday.com
15 Best Puzzle Games for Nintendo Switch
Playing puzzle games can be a great way to spend your boring day or give your brain a little exercise once in a while. The joy of clearing hard levels by carefully planning each step is a great feeling too. Well, whatever the case, puzzle games can be very challenging and entertaining at the same time.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
NME
Xbox has announced its games line-up for Gamescom 2022
Xbox has announced its plans for Gamescom 2022, including its game line-up. Xbox will have five first-party titles available to play at its booth this year: Age Of Empires 4, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Sim, Pentiment, and Sea Of Thieves. There will also be nine third-party titles available at the booth, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gunfire Reborn, Inkulinati, Last Case of Benedict Fox, Lies Of P, Lightyear Frontier, Planet Of Lana, and You Suck At Parking.
