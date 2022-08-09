One killed in Onalaska motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Onalaska Monday.

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:34 p.m. The driver of a motorcycle was traveling northbound on County Road Z when they left the road, entered the ditch and tipped over, according to the release. The driver was ejected.

Authorities say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity is being withheld pending family notification.

