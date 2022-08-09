ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado contest allows high schoolers to design state’s next ‘I Voted’ sticker

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
Stickers are presented to Colorado primary voters inside CU Boulder's University Memorial Center polling station. Robert Tann, special to Colorado Politics

The digital “I Voted” sticker to be sent to Colorado voters this November will be designed by a local high school student.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office launched the sticker design contest Monday, allowing all high schoolers in the state to submit a design for the sticker that will be digitally sent to all mail-in voters, as well as featured on the office’s website, media channels, press releases and voter turnout campaigns.

“Allowing the next generation of voters to creatively participate in our elections is such a fun way to encourage engagement in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Colorado voters have always worn their ‘I Voted’ stickers with pride, and now they’ll be able to do that digitally after casting their mail ballot. I can’t wait to see the submissions we get from high schoolers around the state!”

Design proposals are being accepted now through Sept. 2. The winning design will be chosen by a popular vote among office staff.

All 13- to 18-year-olds enrolled in a Colorado high school or homeschool program are eligible to enter the design contest. Designs must be original artwork and cannot feature partisan, offensive or violent content.

Designs can be submitted online at coloradosos.gov. Further contest rules are available here.

Comments / 1

The Denver Gazette

Colorado schools should take 'layered' approach to COVID-19 prevention, state says

Colorado health officials are again recommending schools take a "layered" approach to COVID-19 prevention, but they're advising districts not to require mask or quarantine for in-class exposures unless there are larger outbreaks or cases are rising to high levels in the broader community. The guidance, drafted and released by the state Department of Public Health and Environment, seeks to keep schools open and in person as much as possible and is a continuation of state policy of guiding, not steering, COVID-19 mitigation. ...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

KBB Fails Again: Last Thing Republicans Need Is “Party Unity”

As Colorado Newsline’s Sara Wilson reports, yesterday most of the upper slate of Colorado Republican candidates up for election this November came together for a rally to showcase their united front going into the 2022 midterm elections–a redux of the original much-maligned “Commitment to Colorado” rally one year ago organized by Colorado Republican Party chair Kristi Burton Brown at a Denver gas station.
COLORADO STATE
