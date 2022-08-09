ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Jaxson Dart Rated Among Top Transfer QBs For 2022 Season

By John Macon Gillespie
The Rebels' signal caller is currently in a battle for the starting quarterback position.

Jaxson Dart may not have been named the starting quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels yet, but he continues to gain hype entering this fall.

Athlon Sports recently released its top 50 impact transfer quarterbacks for the upcoming season, breaking them down into five "tiers" of expected production. Dart landed in the second tier, coming in at No. 9 overall, with a potential to "finish in the elite category."

Here's what Athlon had to say about the new Rebel.

9. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (from USC)
Matt Corral left big shoes to fill in Oxford, but if Dart quickly settles into the starting job, the former four-star prospect can keep the Ole Miss offense near the top of the SEC. Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns and added 43 yards on the ground in his first year on campus at USC last fall. Dart left spring practice locked into a close battle with Luke Altmyer.

Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr. recently broke down how he views the battle between the two signal callers .

"When I was at FAU, we had quarterback competitions both years," Weis said. "The great thing is that my job as quarterback coach is to get both of those guys as ready to play as possible. At the end of the day, Coach Kiffin will make that decision."

Although Altmyer and Dart have different strengths and weaknesses at their respective position, Weis has been impressed with the work and smarts that both bring to the table.

"They're both really talented players," Weis said. "My favorite thing about both of them is that they're the hardest workers you're going to find. They're always watching tape on their own and doing the best job they can do to position themselves to win the job.

"They're both very intelligent and hard workers. Obviously, everyone's skillset is a little different, but they've done a tremendous job getting themselves ready for fall camp."

The Rebels will open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

