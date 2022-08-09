ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Longtime Forest Service employee killed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER — Firefighters battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California on Monday remembered long-time U.S. Forest Service employee Kathy Shoopman, the first publicly identified victim of the fire.The fire burning west of Yreka has killed four people, and crews continue to search the area for other possible victims. The other three have not yet been publicly identified.Shoopman was at home in the small community of Klamath River when the fire started July 29, The Mail Tribune reported. The area was hard hit by the fire, with many homes burned."She had a home there that she'd stayed in for 50 years,...
ACCIDENTS
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights off Wolf Pack Gunning for Elk Kill

In Yellowstone National Park, a grizzly bear proved that even a pack of hungry wolves can’t steer it away from its kill. At first glance, it would appear that the bear had no shot against the dozen wolves quickly closing in. While certainly powerful, it seems that the grizzly bear can’t possibly ward off all of its opponents and also protect its kill. But that’s exactly what happened in the snowy landscape of the national park.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Outdoor Life

Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range

Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming

A federal judge in Montana has halted two large coal mining projects in Wyoming and Montana for the second time after he ruled the Bureau of Land Management has continued to disregard environmental impacts and ignored presenting Congressionally required alternatives. The ruling could affect access to as many as 6 billion tons of coal that […] The post Judge rejects massive BLM coal mining proposal in Montana, Wyoming appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#Climate Change#Fish#Mosquito#Drinking Water#Malheur National Forest#The U S Forest Service
Daily Beast

Why We Need to Flood the U.S. With Beavers and Wolves

The American West isn’t exactly doing so hot—partly because it’s feeling too hot. Between the near constant wildfires, drought, and heatwaves, an area that was once teeming with wildlife and native fauna is now experiencing a staggering amount of ecosystem loss. But, researchers at Oregon State University...
OREGON STATE
eenews.net

BLM ramping up wild horse roundups to close out year

This story was updated at 2:35 p.m. EDT. The Bureau of Land Management has scaled up roundups of wild horses and burros from federal rangelands just weeks before it plans to scale back the gathers in favor of fertility controls. BLM in this fiscal budget cycle that began Oct. 1,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eenews.net

Nev. landowners say they’ve begun razing wildlife refuge dam

Fish and Wildlife Service officials failed Saturday to dissuade Nevada landowners from their planned demolition of an earthen dam at the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge but did not intervene to stop initial work. Ministerio Roca Solida founder Victor Fuentes revealed Tuesday that he began dredging a channel across public...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Montanan

The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park

Throughout its history, Yellowstone has been frequented by numerous indigenous tribes. All of these groups have a unique and cherished tale bonding them with the land upon which Yellowstone sits, but perhaps one of the most harrowing and tragic recent stories is that of the Nez Perce (Nimiipu). In the summer of 1877, the gold rush […] The post The flight of the Nez Perce through Yellowstone National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LIFESTYLE
Montana Free Press

After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway

After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway, kind of. Compared to last summer, when extensive drought conditions fueled an early start and late end to a season in which about 940,000 acres burned, 55,616 acres have burned this season as of Aug. 9, according to Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Researchers Capture First-Ever Photos of Mountain Lions Preying On Feral Burros

Feral horses and burros are plaguing the West’s public lands. According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), there are currently approximately 82,384 feral horses and burros on public lands in the western United States. Meanwhile, the agency says that a healthy and balanced population in relation to wild critters and domestic livestock would only be 27,000 individuals. The feral horse and burro overpopulation is resulting in less native vegetation and more invasive weeds, more feral horses and burros on highways and causing damage to private property, and starvation of not just feral horses and burros but wild animals as well. Each year, the BLM conducts broad-scale round-ups of the feral critters to remove them from the landscape. Recently, researchers discovered that a wild predator may also be helping the cause.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Anti-Hunting Groups Sue Feds to Spur Decision on Re-Listing Rocky Mountain Gray Wolves

A coalition of anti-hunting groups has filed a lawsuit that would force the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to decide whether or not gray wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains should be returned to the Endangered Species List. Gray wolves in the northern Rockies were removed from the federal Endangered Species List in 2008. When a judge restored federal protections for wolves in February 2022, northern Rocky Mountain wolf populations were exempted from the ruling.
WYOMING STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Return to Freedom Recognizes Improved BLM Engagement on Wild Horse Management, Calls for Greater Change

LOMPOC, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation on Thursday applauded the Bureau of Land Management's decision to award an estimated $500,000 in grants to public and private partners for the benefit of wild horses and burros, even as RTF continues to stress the need for the agency to overhaul the way that herds are managed on our public lands and remains vigilant in its fight for a fairer interpretation of multiple-use and allocation of grazing and water for wild equines.
ANIMALS
CBS News

Federal government corralling 82,000 wild horses from public lands

The federal government is corralling some of the 82,000 wild horses living on public lands in 10 western states. While that might conjure up thoughts of the Old West, it is the modern technology the government is using that is controversial. Joy Benedict has the story.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy