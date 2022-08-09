ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena-west Helena, AR

Cleburne County Sun-Times

CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 9, 2022

400 block of W. Second St., accident resulting in damage to property. Police discovered a 2006 Pontiac car that had struck three embankments and came to a rest in the driveway of a residence. The driver said she had hit a pothole, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.
STUTTGART, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge

REYDELL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning from Mud Lake in Reydell, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock. The […]
REYDELL, AR
Public Safety
WREG

Ark. deputy, officer wounded by alleged trespasser

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — A Cleburne County deputy and Herber Springs officer were both injured Saturday morning after sustaining cuts from a razor-type instrument by a trespasser, Arkansas State Police say. According to a press release, Arkansas law enforcement were responding to a trespassing call. When they arrived, they located Cody Weidemann. Officers said Weidemann, […]
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Fatal collision on S. University Ave.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Nonprofit of the Week: Camp Aldersgate

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Camp Aldersgate is the Good Morning Arkansas nonprofit of the week. The camp is celebrating its 75th anniversary. For more information about Camp Aldersgate, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

