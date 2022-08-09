Read full article on original website
KATV
Bryant police identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run; still no leads to suspected driver
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department was actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident where a man was found near a south service road of Bryant. According to authorities, officers responded to reports of an unidentified male lying in the ditch near the Bryant Parkway overpass. The male...
Pine Bluff Sheriff’s Office: 2nd arrest made in murder, arson
Pine Bluff police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a July homicide and arson investigation.
Bryant police investigating possible deadly hit and run, victim identified
Bryant police said they are currently investigating a possible hit and run Wednesday morning.
Police identify person of interest after man shot and killed in West Helena
WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man in Arkansas. The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena on Aug. 8 at 4:05 a.m.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call
A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 9, 2022
400 block of W. Second St., accident resulting in damage to property. Police discovered a 2006 Pontiac car that had struck three embankments and came to a rest in the driveway of a residence. The driver said she had hit a pothole, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. The driver was cited for driving on a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.
KATV
Bryant police investigating a Tuesday afternoon hit and run incident; victim dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officers of the Bryant Police Department were actively investigating a possible fatal hit and run accident. According to authorities, police were called after an unidentified male lying in the ditch near the Bryant Parkway overpass was reported. The victim's identity has not been released. This...
KATV
Faulkner County deputies make arrest in Saturday homicide of juvenile female
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a Saturday morning homicide where a juvenile victim was killed near Mayflower. 22-year-old Zaveon Griffin was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder, theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
Deputies make arrest in deadly shooting at Faulkner County apartment complex
Deputies in Faulkner County said a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly early Friday morning shooting at a Mayflower apartment complex.
Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge
REYDELL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning from Mud Lake in Reydell, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock. The […]
Police: Woman found dead in parking lot of North Little Rock hotel
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a hotel Saturday night.
Ark. deputy, officer wounded by alleged trespasser
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — A Cleburne County deputy and Herber Springs officer were both injured Saturday morning after sustaining cuts from a razor-type instrument by a trespasser, Arkansas State Police say. According to a press release, Arkansas law enforcement were responding to a trespassing call. When they arrived, they located Cody Weidemann. Officers said Weidemann, […]
Driver dies after collision Saturday in Little Rock
A man has died after a traffic collision in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood Saturday night.
Fatal collision on S. University Ave.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, officers witnessed a white Toyota Corolla strike a traffic signal pole at 1:52 a.m. on the 6000 block of University Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Barnett, was found unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and later informed officers...
KATV
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Inspection Report turned over to managers of Big Country Chateau
The clock is ticking for managers at a troubled Little Rock apartment complex.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Camp Aldersgate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Camp Aldersgate is the Good Morning Arkansas nonprofit of the week. The camp is celebrating its 75th anniversary. For more information about Camp Aldersgate, click here.
