Teen shooting investigation leads to multiple unrelated arrests in St. John County

Charges are pending against one person in the Aug. 3 shooting of a teen in St. Johns County.

Around 4 that morning, a 16-year-old was shot several times at or near a home on St. Augustine Boulevard, and authorities took the teen to Wolfson's Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened near State Road 207 northeast of Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

Deputies searched a home in the area and found drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen guns, according to the sheriff's office. They arrested two men, one on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and the other on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation led to a break in another case.

"Through multiple interviews and other investigative efforts, it was determined that individuals associated with this residence were responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries in the nearby neighborhoods," according to the sheriff's office. "At least two of the suspects are juveniles who stole several items, including firearms from unlocked vehicles. Charges are pending further investigation."

Authorities arrested one man on a charge of armed burglary. Charges are pending against that person related to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. But because a charge has not been filed in the shooting, The Record is not naming the suspect at this time.