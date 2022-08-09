Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Glitch fixed that gave wrong voter status on Nevada election site
Update: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday A problem with a Nevada election site that caused Washoe County voters' status to be listed as "ineligible" has been corrected. "Yes, it's fixed," said county...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction. The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information. The roadmap will build on the public emissions...
AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield addresses staffing shortage
Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield says she plans to prioritize building relationships and rapport with community members, staff and students in the coming months. It will be the first stage of Enfield's entry plan, which she revealed to the public and trustees during a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon. ...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
mynews4.com
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Bomb Squad called after suspicious package found in ditch
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad was called around noon Tuesday for a report of a suspicious package. The package was found by a Caltrans worker in a ditch near U.S. 395 East and Johnstonville Road. The highway was closed temporarily as a precaution, and nearby businesses were evacuated.
susanvillestuff.com
Homicide Charge for 19-Year-Old After Assault Victim Dies
A 19-year-old Susanville man was charged with a single count of homicide early Wednesday morning, after police say he assaulted a 56-year-old man who died from his wounds shortly after being transported to Banner Lassen Medical Center. Just before 3:00a.m., according to details released by the Susanville Police Department, Dispatch...
