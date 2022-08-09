ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction. The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information. The roadmap will build on the public emissions...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
Washoe County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Government
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Nevada Confirms One EIA Case

Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
NEVADA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

Homicide Charge for 19-Year-Old After Assault Victim Dies

A 19-year-old Susanville man was charged with a single count of homicide early Wednesday morning, after police say he assaulted a 56-year-old man who died from his wounds shortly after being transported to Banner Lassen Medical Center. Just before 3:00a.m., according to details released by the Susanville Police Department, Dispatch...
SUSANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy