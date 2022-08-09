Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
‘They’re trying to distract and divide us’
A new national nonprofit is organizing parents, teachers and students in Michigan to fight right-wing activism in education, including Republican-led legislation that critics say will silence educators attempting to teach about race and racism. The organization, the Campaign for Our Shared Future, launched in 2021 and has since gone on...
newsfromthestates.com
Textbook fees, complexity need state investment
There was lots of talk during special session on how to get money in Hoosiers’ hands from the state’s unprecedented $6.1 billion surplus. Cutting gas taxes, suspending utility taxes and sending refund checks were just a few. Ultimately lawmakers settled for a $1 billion rebate. The problem is...
newsfromthestates.com
Some publications blocked by new prison mail policy in NM
A prisoner at Rhode Island's John J. Moran Medium Security Prison, watches television during free time in his wheel chair in 2013. New Mexico's prison system is the latest to outsource its mail to a private corporation. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Censorship of communication between incarcerated people and the...
newsfromthestates.com
Activists accuse Md. Labor Dept. of slow-walking heat protection regulations for workers
A video of a UPS driver collapsing on the job in Arizona went viral last month. After a brief pause, the employee rises and goes back to work. Millions of workers are toiling under similar conditions as heat waves ravage the country this summer. In Maryland, backers of legislation to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills
Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
newsfromthestates.com
Secretary of State hopefuls vary on compliance with desired office
Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) in May 2021 during his now-suspended congressional run. (Nick Reynolds/WyoFile) A WyoFile investigation of the three candidates vying to be Wyoming’s next secretary of state reveals marked differences in professional experience, political backing and even history of compliance with the very laws and regulations enforced by the office in question.
newsfromthestates.com
Health care professionals call for federal help addressing Oregon’s youth mental health crisis
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, met with parents, students and mental healthcare professionals at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland. (Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon’s mental health professionals for young people are frustrated. At a roundtable...
newsfromthestates.com
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
Federal prosecutors moved to seize bank assets in a $10 million fraud investigation involving a former employee of Saint Francis Ministries, a Salina-based organization providing foster care and adoption services under a contract with the state of Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
A man gathers his belongings early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2020, as city officials begin to clear a large homeless encampment in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. (Moe Clark/Colorado Newsline) In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like...
newsfromthestates.com
From spine-tingling tales to faces in the trees, Alabama trip puts Kansas in perspective
Whimsical carvings decorate trees in Orr Park in Montevallo, Alabama. Opinion editor Clay Wirestone walked the park on his recent visit to the state. (Clay Wirestone/Kansas Reflector) I was driving along an Alabama backroad with my mother-in-law, hearing about various Southern Gothic deaths that had befallen residents of her neighborhood,...
newsfromthestates.com
Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role
Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
newsfromthestates.com
Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion
OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
‘We can do better for moms’: Advocates focus on maternal health amid Idaho’s abortion debate
As legal battles play out in Idaho’s state and federal courts over its abortion laws, advocates for maternal and infant health are hoping to prevent greater burdens on the state’s health care system if Idaho’s near-total ban on abortions goes into effect on Aug. 25. (Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Farmers have silently struggled with their mental health for years. Are they ready to talk?
North Georgia farmer Drew Echols picks peaches in his field on July 11, 2022, at Jaemor Farms in Alto, Ga. Echols is from a line of farmers who, until recently, generally remained silent about mental health amid the stressors of farming. But experts are seeking to change that. Riley Bunch/GPB News.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones
Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
newsfromthestates.com
Iowa COVID hospitalizations rise despite fewer reported cases
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 rose 30% in the past two weeks. (Image by Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images) There were 323 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday — a 30% increase from two weeks ago despite a slight decline of infections reported by the state over that time period, according to state and federal data.
newsfromthestates.com
Drought conditions worsen in southern Iowa
Drought has further gripped southern Iowa, where there is now widespread severe drought. (Graphic by U.S. Drought Monitor) The dryness of southern Iowa continues to expand with little chance for rain in the next 10 days. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report on Thursday shows that moderate drought now stretches entirely...
newsfromthestates.com
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in southeastern Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
newsfromthestates.com
Michels wins GOP nod for governor’s race; Vos narrowly wins Assembly primary
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels greets guests at an election-night rally on August 09, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
Comments / 0