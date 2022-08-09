ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

newsfromthestates.com

‘They’re trying to distract and divide us’

A new national nonprofit is organizing parents, teachers and students in Michigan to fight right-wing activism in education, including Republican-led legislation that critics say will silence educators attempting to teach about race and racism. The organization, the Campaign for Our Shared Future, launched in 2021 and has since gone on...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Textbook fees, complexity need state investment

There was lots of talk during special session on how to get money in Hoosiers’ hands from the state’s unprecedented $6.1 billion surplus. Cutting gas taxes, suspending utility taxes and sending refund checks were just a few. Ultimately lawmakers settled for a $1 billion rebate. The problem is...
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Some publications blocked by new prison mail policy in NM

A prisoner at Rhode Island's John J. Moran Medium Security Prison, watches television during free time in his wheel chair in 2013. New Mexico's prison system is the latest to outsource its mail to a private corporation. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Censorship of communication between incarcerated people and the...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

Homeless camping bans are spreading. This group shaped the bills

Homeless encampment on the Ben Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street in 2020, where community activists called on the City of Philadelphia to focus on helping the poor and homeless instead of trying to displace them (Image via The Philadelphia Tribune) Georgia state Sen. Carden Summers said he drove around Atlanta...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Secretary of State hopefuls vary on compliance with desired office

Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) in May 2021 during his now-suspended congressional run. (Nick Reynolds/WyoFile) A WyoFile investigation of the three candidates vying to be Wyoming’s next secretary of state reveals marked differences in professional experience, political backing and even history of compliance with the very laws and regulations enforced by the office in question.
WYOMING STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Health care professionals call for federal help addressing Oregon’s youth mental health crisis

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, met with parents, students and mental healthcare professionals at Oregon Health & Sciences University in Portland. (Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon’s mental health professionals for young people are frustrated. At a roundtable...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider

Federal prosecutors moved to seize bank assets in a $10 million fraud investigation involving a former employee of Saint Francis Ministries, a Salina-based organization providing foster care and adoption services under a contract with the state of Kansas. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a...
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Rep. Anna Williams resigns from Oregon Legislature for new policy role

Rep. Anna Williams, D-Hood River, will resign from the Legislature Aug. 14 to start a new job as executive director of the System of Care Advisory Council. (Anna Williams) Hood River Democrat Anna Williams has spent the past four years focused on human services policy at the Oregon Legislature. Starting in mid-August, she’ll trade the state House for a new policy job.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion

OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
NORFOLK, NE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon schools lean heavily on emergency teachers, including untrained ones

Julie Cleve, a reading specialist at Hallman Elementary School in Salem. Due to teacher shortages, many schools leaned heavily on emergency licensed teachers. (Fred Joe/Salem Reporter) Struggling with staffing shortages exacerbated by the pandemic, Oregon schools leaned heavily last year on teachers who received emergency licenses from the state. During...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Iowa COVID hospitalizations rise despite fewer reported cases

The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 rose 30% in the past two weeks. (Image by Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images) There were 323 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday — a 30% increase from two weeks ago despite a slight decline of infections reported by the state over that time period, according to state and federal data.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Drought conditions worsen in southern Iowa

Drought has further gripped southern Iowa, where there is now widespread severe drought. (Graphic by U.S. Drought Monitor) The dryness of southern Iowa continues to expand with little chance for rain in the next 10 days. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report on Thursday shows that moderate drought now stretches entirely...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act

On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in southeastern Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Michels wins GOP nod for governor’s race; Vos narrowly wins Assembly primary

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 09: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels greets guests at an election-night rally on August 09, 2022 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Michels, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer stands in front of his Porter County house and recently rebuilt garage. (Courtesy John Bauer) John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

