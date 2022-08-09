DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mateo is this week’s “Pet of the Week”! He is a 3-month old tabby cat with lots of energy and lots of love to give. If you are interested in getting to learn more about Mateo or to meet him in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

