Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Grocer starts community donation program to support local schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Winn-Dixie Stores is pleased to announce a community donation program. The three-week program is set to benefit more that 420 public schools throughout the Southeast. Now through August 30, Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to support their local schools...
wtvy.com
Annual rodeo raises money for local high school graduates
A summer spike in covid cases across our state begs the question: will this affect the 2022-2023 school year? Schools don't have mask mandates in place – and many kids aren't vaccinated. As far as monkeypox goes – Mackey says his team is keeping a close eye on the matter. The lack of current juvenile cases is reassuring.
wtvy.com
“Career Exploration Center” coming soon to D.A. Smith Middle School
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Outdated and unused classrooms at D.A. Smith Middle School will soon have a purpose. “We want to expose kids to career opportunities sooner,” explains Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools. A total renovation will turn them into career tech classrooms. Girtman continues, “From outdoor...
wtvy.com
Elba City Schools to maintain salary schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba City Schools hosted a specially called board meeting today where they discussed the salary schedule. Superintendent of Elba City Schools Chris Moseley spoke at today’s meeting. “This salary schedule is going to help Elba City Schools as a district moving forward so that they’re not in a position that they’ve been in prior to me being here when we did not have any money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Community college police officers prepare for handling active threat situations
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Several Alabama community colleges have been working this week to train for active shooter situations and working on room entry drills and this one left a bang. Late last month several community colleges throughout the state were forced to evacuate their schools and cancel classes...
wtvy.com
First day of school: DCS is ready for a great year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Excitement, challenging, and normal,” is what Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe hopes the new year brings for Dothan City Schools. 90 new teachers are stepping into DCS classrooms. “Most of the time when you have new employees come in, you get a breath of fresh...
wtvy.com
Advanced Product Solutions To Expand In Dothan and Columbia, Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - GRI-APS (Advanced Product Solutions) announced today that it will be creating 100 new jobs in Dothan and 10 new jobs in Columbia. Advanced Product Solutions will also be expanding its operations to Columbia where it will be investing more than $1.8 million which will include a significant focus on sterilization of medical products.
wdhn.com
Dothan commission to soon vote on short-term rental ordinance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the city’s research, there are 76 short term rental problems properties in the Circle City — some have caused problems over the past two years. “We started getting a lot of complaints about individuals using homes, renting homes having parties, etc,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Ice and Lights returns this Holiday season
Dothan's ice and lights announced that it will be returning to downtown for the holidays. The popular attraction will begin running on November 24th ... And run through January 16th. It will be open Tuesday through Sunday with rates at ten dollars per skater.
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Troy Messenger
Troy City Council approves the removal of another dilapidated building
At the Aug. 9 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to remove another dilapidated building in the city. The building in question resides at 505 E. Academy Street and City Building Official Chuck Ingram said that the city has been in contact with the owner about the potential removal of the property since spring of 2020. City Councilman Greg Meeks acknowledged that years prior the owner had also been given an extension from having the building removed before, as well. The council approved the resolution to remove the dilapidated building and the owner will have 30 days from Aug. 10 to respond to the city’s decision.
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Mateo
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mateo is this week’s “Pet of the Week”! He is a 3-month old tabby cat with lots of energy and lots of love to give. If you are interested in getting to learn more about Mateo or to meet him in person, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself. The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive, and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M. You can also find some up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Who is Coley McCraney?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man accused of killing J.B Beasley and Tracy Hawlett was never on the radar of police until his DNA matched their case in March of 2019. McCraney was 26 years old at the time of the crime. He has lived in the area most of his life. When arrested, he was serving as a bishop at a local church and a truck driver.
WTVM
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to East Alabama. Production started today at a new plant in Eufaula. Over time the factory will make mostly latex gloves, and condoms are expected to bring around 400 jobs to Barbour County. The factory currently produces over 9 million...
wtvy.com
Suspects wanted in Daleville armed assault
A summer spike in covid cases across our state begs the question: will this affect the 2022-2023 school year? Schools don't have mask mandates in place – and many kids aren't vaccinated. As far as monkeypox goes – Mackey says his team is keeping a close eye on the matter. The lack of current juvenile cases is reassuring.
wtvy.com
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan won’t say how many of its employees no longer have jobs amid a criminal investigation into its feeding program. “Since there are on-going proceedings, we can’t comment on this, at this time,” spokesperson Vincent Vincent said. However, sources tell...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: ATVs - Part 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s part two edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss ATVs. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Ice and Lights returning for second season
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has announced the 2022-2023 Ice and Lights schedule. The ice skating rink will open its doors on Friday, November 25 at 11 a.m. They will remain open through mid-January so be sure to bundle up and skate your heart out this coming holiday season.
wdhn.com
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
wtvy.com
Opp Police request help finding missing person
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
Comments / 0