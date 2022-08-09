Revised Forecast Calls For Cooler Week Than Previously Thought

(Des Moines, IA) — Forecasters have revised the outlook that had the state moving back to the sweltering temperatures this week.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Brad Small, says the forecasts now are showing more seasonal temperatures and humidity levels for the rest of the work week. He says highs will be in the 80s, maybe 90’s at times, and the lower humidity will make it feel better.

Small says we aren’t likely to see more rain to help with the deficits.