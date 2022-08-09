ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revised Forecast Calls For Cooler Week Than Previously Thought

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Forecasters have revised the outlook that had the state moving back to the sweltering temperatures this week.

National Weather Service meteorologist, Brad Small, says the forecasts now are showing more seasonal temperatures and humidity levels for the rest of the work week. He says highs will be in the 80s, maybe 90’s at times, and the lower humidity will make it feel better.

Small says we aren’t likely to see more rain to help with the deficits.

