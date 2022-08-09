ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ash Phillips and Tyler Morton to start for Blackburn against Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiIxy_0hAWGq3O00

Teenager Ash Phillips will be among the starters for Blackburn in their Carabao Cup clash with Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed the 17-year-old defender will make his professional debut while Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton and midfielder Bradley Dack will also start.

Dack has missed big chunks of the last three seasons after two cruciate ligament injuries and was an unused substitute for the first two Sky Bet Championship matches of the season.

Defender Louie Annesley should feature in the squad, with Daniel Ayala set to be rested, while Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) are both sidelined.

Hartlepool, who are yet to win in League Two, are also set to make changes.

New signing Mohamad Sylla could make his debut while former Celtic wing-back Brody Paterson is also potentially in line for his competitive bow having been an unused substitute in the league.

Jamie Sterry, who has recently recovered from a groin injury, and fellow defender Rollin Menayese, unavailable against parent club Walsall on the opening day of the season, are among those who could keep their places.

Joe Grey (calf) and Mikael Ndjoli (hamstring) miss out through injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Richard Keogh could be in line for Ipswich debut against MK Dons

Ipswich could give defender Richard Keogh his debut in the Sky Bet League One match against MK Dons. The veteran centre-back, 36, joined from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee – signing a one-year deal – and is expected to go straight into the squad. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna...
SOCCER
newschain

Carlos Mendes Gomes an injury doubt as Luton host Preston

Midweek goalscorer Carlos Mendes Gomes is expected to sit out Luton’s Sky Bet Championship home match with Preston on Saturday. Gomes scored a stunning long-range effort on Tuesday against Newport but was forced off at half-time at Kenilworth Road with a muscle injury and is unlikely to recover in time.
SOCCER
newschain

David Martindale closing on one final attacking signing for Livingston

Livingston manager David Martindale believes he is close to completing his summer recruitment with the addition of a new attacking player. The Lions boss is delighted with the overall make-up of his squad but still plans to make one more signing. “I’m still looking for probably one more to come...
SOCCER
newschain

Rochdale set to go with strongest starting line-up for visit of Grimsby

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale will restore his strongest line-up for the visit of Grimsby after the Carabao Cup victory over Burton. Back-up goalkeeper Cieran Slicker – one of five changes in midweek – was forced off with an ankle problem midway through the second half but Richard O’Donnell will return regardless.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rollin Menayese
Person
Bradley Dack
Person
Jamie Sterry
Person
Sam Barnes
Person
Mikael Ndjoli
Person
Daniel Ayala
newschain

Hamza Choudhury could make Watford debut at home to Burnley

Watford boss Rob Edwards could make changes for Friday’s visit of Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship. The two relegated clubs last faced off in April when a 2-1 victory for the visiting Clarets at Vicarage Road could not prevent them from joining the hosts in going down from the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

‘Primary suspect’ held over killings of Muslim men in New Mexico

Police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in the US state of New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque’s police chief on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. Chief Harold Medina says officers found the vehicle that investigators believe was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uk#Celtic
newschain

Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard. Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life...
SPORTS
newschain

Blackburn hammer Hartlepool as Rovers continue impressive form

Dilan Markanday scored his first senior goal as Blackburn thumped Hartlepool 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Despite a starting XI with an average age of 21, the Championship leaders were far too good for their League Two opponents and never looked back after Scott Wharton headed Rovers into a 32nd-minute lead.
SOCCER
newschain

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott signs new long-term contract

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott’s first-team progress has been rewarded with a new contract. The 19-year-old only signed an improved deal last summer but has been given a new one, understood to be for five years, to reflect his growing contribution to the team. Elliott started three of Liverpool’s first...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

I am very happy – Jon Dahl Tomasson delighted with Blackburn

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased with the attitude of his squad after a much-changed side cruised to a 4-0 win over Hartlepool in the Carabao Cup. A youthful Rovers containing two teenagers making their senior bows swept aside their League Two opposition and deservedly went ahead through Scott Wharton’s header – whose brother Adam was one of the debutants.
SOCCER
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore ‘really pleased’ for Dennis Adeniran

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hailed Dennis Adeniran’s explosive return following a seven-month injury absence as he claimed a goal and an assist in a 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Sunderland. Adeniran opened the scoring with a spectacular 30-yard, first-half strike before teeing up Sylla Sow with an inch-perfect...
SOCCER
newschain

Josh Benson strikes late as Barnsley dump Middlesbrough out of Carabao Cup

Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup. Benson, who was a second-half substitute, slotted home the rebound after his own shot had been parried by Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts.
SOCCER
newschain

Football fans name beaver kits after Lionesses

Two baby beavers have been named Russo and Toone by members of the public in honour of the Lionesses stars in the wake of their Euro 2022 victory. The kits were born on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset this spring and were the second and third to be born there since breeding pair Yogi and Grylls were introduced in 2020.
SOCCER
newschain

Nigel Pearson praises Tommy Conway for his two goals in victory over Coventry

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson praised Tommy Conway’s hunger after the youngster scored his first career brace in the Robins’ 4-1 win over Coventry at the Pirelli Stadium. The Robins seized the advantage in the first half through Kal Naismith’s first goal since his move from Luton before...
SPORTS
newschain

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased to sign ‘combative’ Daniel Phillips

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is delighted to have added the “combative” Daniel Phillips to his squad after the Trinidad and Tobago international joined the Perth club on a two-year deal. The 21-year-old midfielder impressed the Saints boss during a trial at McDiarmid Park following his departure from...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy