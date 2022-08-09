Police investigating Monday night homicide in Alexandria

A 28-year-old man was killed Monday in a homicide that remains under investigation, according to police.

Alexandria Police Department officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to calls of shots fired and a man down in the Rapides Avenue and Ball Powell Street area, reads a news release.

The victim, Ronald Benson, was found there with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, it reads.

No other information on Benson was released.

Detectives are investigating. If anyone has information, call 318-441-6460 or 318-441-6559.