USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Soldier Field turf in poor condition ahead of Chiefs' preseason opener vs. Bears

The turf at Soldier Field looks like it could be a problem during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The grass at Soldier Field has long been a problem, with players complaining of issues keeping their footing. At the Bears Family Fest on Tuesday, August 9th, it was clear that the franchise hasn’t exactly made any strides in improving the turf conditions. Reporters in attendance got a look at the playing surface firsthand and they didn’t exactly report that the field was in tip-top shape.
Yardbarker

Bears K Cairo Santos working with holder to solve learning curve at Soldier Field

Chicago Bears training camp at Soldier Field has not been going great for at least one position group, it appears. Bears kicker Cairo Santos relayed a somewhat worrying anecdote from his work at Soldier Field so far this summer. He described having to work with holder Trenton Gill to find spots on the field where there were no holes, and basically admitted that his offseason work on a high school turf field was too easy compared to what he has to deal with in Chicago.
New York Post

Bears kicker Cairo Santos trained on bad fields to prepare for ‘sandy’ Soldier Field

Cairo Santos had a unique strategy to prepare for the rugged conditions at Soldier Field.  Soldier Field is notorious for having a rough playing surface, with wind and frigid temperatures damaging the grass. Already, with the Bears’ first preseason game looming, the grass is in poor condition; Santos described it as “sandy” and noted that he’s “seen better.”  So Santos, Chicago’s place kicker, set out in search of equally tattered fields across Florida — where he had been training — to best equip himself for game conditions.  “I was going to a turf field at a high school, which was perfect,” Santos told...
FOX Sports

Bears remove Smith from PUP list, another twist in standoff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears' standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off...
ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
The Spun

Soldier Field Not In Great Shape: NFL World Reacts

Soldier Field has had some rough-looking grass patches over the years, but typically not this early on in the season. However, Bears kicker Cairo Santos is already being critical of the team's field condition. “Especially Week 1, our first game of the season,” Santos said. “I’ve seen better. It’s just...
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

