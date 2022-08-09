Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest why he likes beating the Bears every year
Aaron Rodgers is public enemy no. 1 in Windy City because of the yearly heartbreak he and the Green Bay Packers bring to the Chicago Bears. However, don’t expect the iconic QB to feel any pity or regret. On the contrary, Rodgers finds joy in beating the Bears every...
Roquan Smith in attendance for Bears Family Fest after requesting trade
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is at Soldier Field for the team’s Family Fest, which comes hours after he formally requested a trade as contract negotiations have reached an impasse. In a detailed message shared via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith said he lost trust in the organization in their...
Soldier Field turf in poor condition ahead of Chiefs' preseason opener vs. Bears
The turf at Soldier Field looks like it could be a problem during the Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The grass at Soldier Field has long been a problem, with players complaining of issues keeping their footing. At the Bears Family Fest on Tuesday, August 9th, it was clear that the franchise hasn’t exactly made any strides in improving the turf conditions. Reporters in attendance got a look at the playing surface firsthand and they didn’t exactly report that the field was in tip-top shape.
Yardbarker
Bears K Cairo Santos working with holder to solve learning curve at Soldier Field
Chicago Bears training camp at Soldier Field has not been going great for at least one position group, it appears. Bears kicker Cairo Santos relayed a somewhat worrying anecdote from his work at Soldier Field so far this summer. He described having to work with holder Trenton Gill to find spots on the field where there were no holes, and basically admitted that his offseason work on a high school turf field was too easy compared to what he has to deal with in Chicago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Bears player provides reminder of the terrible playing shape of Soldier Field
Soldier Field is a legendary football stadium for many reasons, but it still has one incredibly major flaw — the
Bears GM Ryan Poles: 'My intention is to sign Roquan Smith'
The rookie GM said the intention still is to sign Smith, via the Chicago Sun-Times' Jason Lieser, though Poles said he has to “do what’s best for the team.” Smith has been extension-eligible since January 2021, but the former top-10 pick is still tied to his fifth-year option salary ($9.7M).
Yardbarker
It’s Time for the Chicago Bears to retire Charles “Peanut” Tillman’s Number
You already know of all the great Chicago Bears players on defense ever. Butkus, Singletary, Urlacher, and a whole lot more. One of the greatest players on the Monsters of the Midway defense was Charles “Peanut” Tillman. Him, and Matt Forte, are my all-time favorite Bears. To start,...
CBS News
Bears kicker practiced on bad soccer fields to get ready for poor conditions at Soldier Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The turf at Soldier Field seemed less than ideal for Tuesday's Family Fest. The brown patches in the north end zone and brown sandy lines throughout the field were clearly visible as the Chicago Bears took the field for practice. Kicker Cairo Santos seemed especially displeased and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears kicker Cairo Santos trained on bad fields to prepare for ‘sandy’ Soldier Field
Cairo Santos had a unique strategy to prepare for the rugged conditions at Soldier Field. Soldier Field is notorious for having a rough playing surface, with wind and frigid temperatures damaging the grass. Already, with the Bears’ first preseason game looming, the grass is in poor condition; Santos described it as “sandy” and noted that he’s “seen better.” So Santos, Chicago’s place kicker, set out in search of equally tattered fields across Florida — where he had been training — to best equip himself for game conditions. “I was going to a turf field at a high school, which was perfect,” Santos told...
FOX Sports
Bears remove Smith from PUP list, another twist in standoff
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears' standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off...
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
Soldier Field Not In Great Shape: NFL World Reacts
Soldier Field has had some rough-looking grass patches over the years, but typically not this early on in the season. However, Bears kicker Cairo Santos is already being critical of the team's field condition. “Especially Week 1, our first game of the season,” Santos said. “I’ve seen better. It’s just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Matt Nagy: “I don’t know how I’ll feel” for preseason return to Chicago
Matt Nagy saw some success as the Bears’ head coach from 2018-2021. Chicago won a division title and went to the postseason as a wild card team in two seasons. But the Bears flamed out with a 6-11 finish in 2021, with Nagy and G.M. Ryan Pace getting fired in January.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0