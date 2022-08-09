A preschool teacher has been charged with felony child abuse after a witness reported the woman yelling at a 4-year-old and repeatedly punching the child in the head. Ashley Richards, 32, of Dunedin was arrested by Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies at the Kindercare Learning Center, 1990 Main St. in Dunedin at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to a police report, a witness overheard screaming coming from the playground of the preschool and saw Richards yelling at the victim and repeatedly punching the child with both an open and closed fist to the back and side of the head.

DUNEDIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO