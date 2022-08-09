ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER – Stephanie D. Conners, an experienced health care leader who began her career as a nurse, has been named the next chief executive officer and president of BayCare Health System. Conners, 50, was selected by the BayCare board of trustees following an extensive national search that began in...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Burton: Pinellas should roll back millage rates for second year

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has unveiled a proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget of $2.5 billion and a proposed capital budget of $794.2 million. Burton told commissioners July 19 that he’s recommending lowering the countywide property tax rate again. If approved, it would be the first consecutive-year property tax rate reduction since the Great Recession and only the second time in 35 years the millage rate has been reduced for two consecutive years.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas County Commission updates public comment policy

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have unanimously approved updated public participation guidelines and decorum rules, which mostly match the ones that have been used since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the change to virtual meetings. State statute requires that the public be given a “reasonable” opportunity to give input during...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Salt Suite has clients breathing easier

SEMINOLE — Those who spend a lot of time at the beach often praise the rejuvenating powers of the salt air. It turns out that’s not only due to beach Zen, Vitamin Sea or that strong margarita. Salty air is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial. And now you don’t have to trudge across the sand to get a little therapy.
SEMINOLE, FL
Beach Beacon

Coastal housing market: Still hot, just not scorching

The housing market in Pinellas County remains hot, though sales are slowing down a bit due to rising interest rates. But higher rates shouldn’t scare off home buyers, especially if they are currently renting, said Katie Gawel of Coastal Properties Group, in Dunedin. “People are a little more on...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Koi pond designer finds satisfaction in a job well done

DUNEDIN — John Chic likes to mix fire and water. His fiery fountains and koi ponds — including the indoor koi pond at The Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo and the Gardens’ Egyptian water garden display — are spectacular displays that prompt eyes-wide-open stares. But Chic also builds residential ponds and fountains.
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

PSTA continues to go green

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials recently announced a first-of-its-kind 10-year agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, to install, maintain, and operate electric bus charging infrastructure. It’s the latest step in PSTA’s ongoing mission to transform the fleet to clean...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Southbound I-275 / Howard Frankland Bridge to close Aug. 15

All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg to close from 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. This closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead sign installation work as part of the Gateway...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Preschool teacher faces abuse charge

A preschool teacher has been charged with felony child abuse after a witness reported the woman yelling at a 4-year-old and repeatedly punching the child in the head. Ashley Richards, 32, of Dunedin was arrested by Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies at the Kindercare Learning Center, 1990 Main St. in Dunedin at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to a police report, a witness overheard screaming coming from the playground of the preschool and saw Richards yelling at the victim and repeatedly punching the child with both an open and closed fist to the back and side of the head.
DUNEDIN, FL

