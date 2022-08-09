Read full article on original website
Related
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – Stephanie D. Conners, an experienced health care leader who began her career as a nurse, has been named the next chief executive officer and president of BayCare Health System. Conners, 50, was selected by the BayCare board of trustees following an extensive national search that began in...
Beach Beacon
The Pop Up Picnic Girl's charcuterie boards catching on around Pinellas
Britty Murawinski built her first charcuterie board on the day of her wedding. She and her husband wanted a charcuterie-themed cocktail hour, but found that the prices being charged were well beyond their budget. So Murawinski took matters into her own hands and built her own display. The event went...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas commission OKs tenants bill of rights with new rules for landlords
Responding to rising housing costs and reports of discrimination, the Pinellas County Commission on Aug. 2 passed a tenants bill of rights that will require landlords to provide notice of rent increases and late fees and prohibit them from discriminating against renters with housing vouchers. The ordinance applies countywide unless...
Beach Beacon
State investigating whether apple juice spill at Dunedin Coca-Cola plant is behind fish kill
A refreshing apple juice on a hot summer day is a good ol’ fashioned treat, but too much of a good thing might be a problem — particularly if you happen to be a tilapia or a largemouth bass. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection continues to investigate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beach Beacon
Burton: Pinellas should roll back millage rates for second year
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has unveiled a proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget of $2.5 billion and a proposed capital budget of $794.2 million. Burton told commissioners July 19 that he’s recommending lowering the countywide property tax rate again. If approved, it would be the first consecutive-year property tax rate reduction since the Great Recession and only the second time in 35 years the millage rate has been reduced for two consecutive years.
Beach Beacon
Clearwater approves $22M in COVID relief spending; chamber left out for now
CLEARWATER — Should the city guarantee the chamber of commerce $250,000 in federal COVID relief funds to launch a business incubator when all other nonprofits will have to apply and compete for the money?. Most City Council members on Aug. 4 backed the funding for the chamber group, Amplify...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County Commission updates public comment policy
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners have unanimously approved updated public participation guidelines and decorum rules, which mostly match the ones that have been used since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the change to virtual meetings. State statute requires that the public be given a “reasonable” opportunity to give input during...
Beach Beacon
Salt Suite has clients breathing easier
SEMINOLE — Those who spend a lot of time at the beach often praise the rejuvenating powers of the salt air. It turns out that’s not only due to beach Zen, Vitamin Sea or that strong margarita. Salty air is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial. And now you don’t have to trudge across the sand to get a little therapy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Coastal housing market: Still hot, just not scorching
The housing market in Pinellas County remains hot, though sales are slowing down a bit due to rising interest rates. But higher rates shouldn’t scare off home buyers, especially if they are currently renting, said Katie Gawel of Coastal Properties Group, in Dunedin. “People are a little more on...
Beach Beacon
Koi pond designer finds satisfaction in a job well done
DUNEDIN — John Chic likes to mix fire and water. His fiery fountains and koi ponds — including the indoor koi pond at The Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo and the Gardens’ Egyptian water garden display — are spectacular displays that prompt eyes-wide-open stares. But Chic also builds residential ponds and fountains.
Beach Beacon
PSTA continues to go green
ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials recently announced a first-of-its-kind 10-year agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, to install, maintain, and operate electric bus charging infrastructure. It’s the latest step in PSTA’s ongoing mission to transform the fleet to clean...
Beach Beacon
Southbound I-275 / Howard Frankland Bridge to close Aug. 15
All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg to close from 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. This closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead sign installation work as part of the Gateway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach Beacon
Preschool teacher faces abuse charge
A preschool teacher has been charged with felony child abuse after a witness reported the woman yelling at a 4-year-old and repeatedly punching the child in the head. Ashley Richards, 32, of Dunedin was arrested by Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies at the Kindercare Learning Center, 1990 Main St. in Dunedin at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to a police report, a witness overheard screaming coming from the playground of the preschool and saw Richards yelling at the victim and repeatedly punching the child with both an open and closed fist to the back and side of the head.
Beach Beacon
Safety Harbor looks to future of its sidewalks, bike paths
SAFETY HARBOR — Safety Harbor residents and visitors can look forward to improvements in the…
Comments / 0