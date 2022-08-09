ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Wendy Jenkins
1d ago

ok wait! I'm confused, the video I see is talk in ng about a woman that died in Hawaii. Am I the only one who saw this???

12news.com

Phoenix police takes down drug ring, 14 suspects indicted

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department announced Wednesday it had dismantled a drug trafficking organization that had been smuggling narcotics over the Arizona-Mexico border. Last year, the agency opened an investigation into an international trafficking network allegedly responsible for transporting large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Tattoo recognition software helps identify 2 deceased victims in Arizona

PHOENIX — New software is helping detectives identify deceased subjects through tattoo recognition the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Forensic Images Unit announced Wednesday. The FIU has used facial recognition software to develop leads in criminal cases since 2016 and said this latest upgrade allows them to expand their...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

3 arrested after illegal marijuana dispensary searched in south Phoenix

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Dog dead, teen injured after Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX — A dog is dead and a teenager is recovering after multiple gunshots were fired into a Phoenix home early Wednesday morning, the city's police department said. Gunshots were fired at around 3:30 a.m. near the Interstate 10 offramp to 46th Street, officers said. Police have yet to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'Heirloom' knives stolen from iconic Chandler taco restaurant

CHANDLER, Ariz — The iconic Elmer's Tacos restaurant across the street from Chandler High School is asking for the community's help after "cherished heirloom knives" were stolen from it Monday night. The knives were allegedly owned by the restaurant's namesake, listed as only "Elmer" on the restaurant's website. "Memories...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Sec. Pete Buttigieg scheduled to visit Phoenix tomorrow

PHOENIX — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is planning to visit the Valley this Thursday and Friday to announce significant infrastructure investments made in Arizona. 12News has learned Buttigieg is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday morning in Tucson with U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly before traveling up to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Suspect in custody after shooting at DPS troopers in Phoenix, officials say

PHOENIX — Authorities say that a suspect is in custody after a shooting involving Department of Public Safety troopers Wednesday night. DPS said the incident started around 7:30 p.m. when a DPS trooper tried to stop the suspect's vehicle on southbound Interstate 17. DPS said the suspect failed to yield, sideswiped another vehicle, and crashed into a guardrail near the I-17 and Grant Street overpass.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Illegal marijuana dispensary discovered in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered an illegal marijuana dispensary in a south Phoenix neighborhood. It was located inside Korporate Smoke near 16th Street and Southern Avenue. Authorities say they seized weed, mushrooms, and other drugs, along with 4 guns. They also confiscated more than $35,000...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Phoenix woman dies after being hit by truck during crash

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck Wednesday in Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on the morning of Aug. 10. Officers found the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
Phoenix local news

