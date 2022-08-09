ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man denies he killed three police officers in ambush

A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, appeared in Floyd Circuit Court on Monday to answer the charges, news outlets reported. Storz will continue to be held without bond and cannot have any contact with the victims or their families, the judge said.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Couple faces malicious wounding, kidnapping charges

GILBERT — A local man and woman are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the complaints, a trooper responded to a kidnapping complaint July 10 in Gilbert. Once on the scene, the officer was told that a victim had been transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.
GILBERT, WV
wklw.com

Lawrence Co Man Charged with Shooting His Wife

A Lawrence Co man was arrested Friday and charged with shooting his wife. According to reports, Police received a call about a shooting just after midnight Friday at a home on Rockcastle Lane and found a woman identified as 39 year-old Kelley Fletcher, who reported that she had been arguing with her husband, identified as 43-year-old Herbert Fletcher. Kelley Fletcher sustained a serious gunshot wound to her upper left torso. She was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center and was later transferred to Pikeville Medical Center. Herbert Fletcher was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He is lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Carter Co Man Arrested after Stabbing

The Olive Hill Police Department reports that a man was flown to a nearby Hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed multiple times. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 AM Sunday morning on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as a report of a prowler in the area. The victim was last listed to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was identified as Jared Binion, who was taken into custody. Olive Hill Police say he was also injured during the incident and taken to an area Hospital for treatment. The Olive Hill Police Dept. said Binion does have a criminal history. He’s currently lodged at the Carter Co Detention Center.
OLIVE HILL, KY
thelevisalazer.com

SHERIFF RECOVERS STOLEN GOODS FROM STRING OF BREAK-INS AT BLAINE

Search warrant leads to the recovery of stolen goods from a recent string of vehicle break-ins in Blaine. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Blaine after obtaining information on the whereabouts of stolen goods linked to two break-ins from June of this year.
BLAINE, KY
wklw.com

Information Saught on Armed Robbery in Floyd Co

The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning around 2 AM at the BP Mart on RT 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. The person entered the business wearing a mask and demanded money from the cashier, while armed with a handgun, then left the business on foot walking through the upper parking lot toward the storage units. The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information that would assist in identifying this person. Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office at 886-6711, Dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a Deputy direct by using our “Text A Tip” by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or (TIPS)8477 from your Appalachian Wireless phone.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief

Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WBOY 12 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

