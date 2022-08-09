Read full article on original website
Kentucky man denies he killed three police officers in ambush
A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges. Lance Storz, 49, appeared in Floyd Circuit Court on Monday to answer the charges, news outlets reported. Storz will continue to be held without bond and cannot have any contact with the victims or their families, the judge said.
Williamson Daily News
Couple faces malicious wounding, kidnapping charges
GILBERT — A local man and woman are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the complaints, a trooper responded to a kidnapping complaint July 10 in Gilbert. Once on the scene, the officer was told that a victim had been transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.
High-speed chase leads to Lawrence County, Kentucky drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Four people have been arrested after a high-speed chase led to a drug bust. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 9 when Sheriff Chuck T. Jackson and Chief Deputy Mason Keefer saw a vehicle passing at a high rate of […]
wklw.com
Lawrence Co Man Charged with Shooting His Wife
A Lawrence Co man was arrested Friday and charged with shooting his wife. According to reports, Police received a call about a shooting just after midnight Friday at a home on Rockcastle Lane and found a woman identified as 39 year-old Kelley Fletcher, who reported that she had been arguing with her husband, identified as 43-year-old Herbert Fletcher. Kelley Fletcher sustained a serious gunshot wound to her upper left torso. She was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center and was later transferred to Pikeville Medical Center. Herbert Fletcher was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He is lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
WATCH | Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
WATCH | ‘We can’t give up:’ Breathitt Co. family desperately hoping loved one is still alive. A Breathitt County family said they are clinging to hope and positive thoughts that their loved one is somewhere safe nearly two weeks after the deadly floods. Updated: 8 hours ago.
wklw.com
Carter Co Man Arrested after Stabbing
The Olive Hill Police Department reports that a man was flown to a nearby Hospital for treatment Sunday morning after being stabbed multiple times. Police say the call came in just before 6:15 AM Sunday morning on Penson Street. Investigators say the original call came in as a report of a prowler in the area. The victim was last listed to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was identified as Jared Binion, who was taken into custody. Olive Hill Police say he was also injured during the incident and taken to an area Hospital for treatment. The Olive Hill Police Dept. said Binion does have a criminal history. He’s currently lodged at the Carter Co Detention Center.
clayconews.com
K-9 Deputy apprehends Theft Suspect on South Highway 421 in Southeastern, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Robyn Turner, 43 of Chop Bottom Road. Through acknowledgment of an active investigation and warrant on the above mentioned individual Deputy Brumley...
thelevisalazer.com
SHERIFF RECOVERS STOLEN GOODS FROM STRING OF BREAK-INS AT BLAINE
Search warrant leads to the recovery of stolen goods from a recent string of vehicle break-ins in Blaine. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a residence in Blaine after obtaining information on the whereabouts of stolen goods linked to two break-ins from June of this year.
wklw.com
Information Saught on Armed Robbery in Floyd Co
The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation of an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning around 2 AM at the BP Mart on RT 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. The person entered the business wearing a mask and demanded money from the cashier, while armed with a handgun, then left the business on foot walking through the upper parking lot toward the storage units. The Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information that would assist in identifying this person. Anyone with information is asked to call the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office at 886-6711, Dispatch at 886-6171 or you can remain anonymous by calling our tip line at 606-949-2020 or text a Deputy direct by using our “Text A Tip” by texting 477-(TIPS)8477 or (TIPS)8477 from your Appalachian Wireless phone.
clayconews.com
ARRESTED: Burglar Caught in Act by Homeowner on Kentucky Highway 577 in Clay County
Manchester, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 30, 2022 at approximately 4:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Bradley Morris, 29 of Morris Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 577 when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a burglary...
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
VSP: Pedestrian trying to help hurt driver seriously injured after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County pedestrian attempting to help an injured driver was seriously injured herself after a crash Friday. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), at 10:21 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west on State Route 58A ran off the right side of the road. The Cherokee hit an […]
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
spectrumnews1.com
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
wymt.com
Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Several organizations in Somerset recently came together to help folks in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding. Protea Behavioral Group recently bought a hotel in Somerset and have since donated several items left behind in the former hotel. “We just bought about a hotel in Somerset that...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief
Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
WTVQ
PHOTOS: Biden, Beshear, McConnell, others survey Eastern Kentucky flood damage
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were in Breathitt County Monday to survey firsthand the devastating flood damage that has swept Eastern Kentucky. The Bidens landed in Lexington and then left for Lost Creek...
