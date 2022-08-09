ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Kiplinger

Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
Benzinga

Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Kiplinger

Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth

Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. Walt Disney — Shares of the entertainment company jumped 5.8% after Disney posted better-than-expected Disney+ subscription numbers for the previous quarter. Subscriptions came in at 152.1 million, above the expected 147.76 million according to StreetAccount. Disney's earnings per share and revenue also topped estimates.
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money

Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About EPAM?

EPAM Sys's (NYSE:EPAM) short percent of float has fallen 15.46% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 966 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.75% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

NOCERA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $6.58 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING, NASDAQ LISTING AND REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

Taipei City, Taiwan, August 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocera, Inc. (OTC: NCRA) (NASDAQ: NCRA) (“Nocera” or “the Company”), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company with a focus on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,880,000 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and one warrant (the “Warrants”) to purchase two shares of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $3.50 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.58 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The shares of Common Stock and Warrants comprising the units are immediately separable and will be issued separately. Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase two shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.85 per share (110% of the per unit offering price) until the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 282,000 units at the public offering price per unit, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Benzinga

Sonos, Bumble And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

Sonos, Inc. SONO shares fell 20.4% to $18.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued downbeat FY22 sales guidance. The company also announced that its CFO Brittany Bagley is stepping down to pursue another professional opportunity. Eddie Lazarus, the company's chief legal officer, will succeed Bagley as interim CFO, effective Sept. 1.
