Taipei City, Taiwan, August 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocera, Inc. (OTC: NCRA) (NASDAQ: NCRA) (“Nocera” or “the Company”), a fully integrated sustainable seafood company with a focus on manufacturing and operating land-based Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,880,000 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and one warrant (the “Warrants”) to purchase two shares of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $3.50 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.58 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The shares of Common Stock and Warrants comprising the units are immediately separable and will be issued separately. Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase two shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.85 per share (110% of the per unit offering price) until the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 282,000 units at the public offering price per unit, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

