RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, Attorney with Winslow, McCurry and MacCormac, stopped by the show to share her insight on trusts. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or visit their website.
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WTOP

2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. Leaders at the two universities can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield plans community meeting on new proposed park

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents are invited to learn more about a new proposed park in the county on Wednesday. The county is looking to build the new Anna and Charles Ficke Park on Conifer Road in the Dale District. Residents can stop by the Chesterfield Community Development...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
styleweekly.com

VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
RICHMOND, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

