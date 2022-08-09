Read full article on original website
Petersburg hosting back-to-school celebration this weekend
PCPS' annual 'Back 2 School' kickoff event at the Petersburg Sports Complex will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
NBC12
School divisions across Central Virginia look to fill teacher vacancies, others open with full staff
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the school year inches closer for students across the Richmond area, school leaders are looking to fill hundreds of teaching positions within their divisions for the upcoming year. For Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell, excitement is in the air for the return of...
In hopes to curb violence, these Richmonders are trying to help those impacted
Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States. According to the City of Richmond, gun violence has an even bigger impact on young people.
WTVR-TV
Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac: Trusts
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sarah McCurry, Attorney with Winslow, McCurry and MacCormac, stopped by the show to share her insight on trusts. Winslow, McCurry & MacCormac is located at 1324 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113. For more information, give them a call at 804-423-1382, or visit their website.
Candace Burns sits down with Mayor Stoney to discuss gun violence prevention
In April, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's administration presented the city's framework to address gun violence prevention and intervention.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
Richmond settles more than 100 lawsuits linked to 2020 protests
The city of Richmond is spending more than $1 million dollars to settle lawsuits filed after the racial justice protests in 2020.
rvahub.com
Henrico families can get a jump on the upcoming school year at the 2022 Back-to-School Kickoff
This year’s event will be at Glen Allen High School from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Families can enjoy music, food trucks, and games, register for school, talk with HCPS leaders, and more. While school starts on Monday, August 29th, a week earlier than previous years, HCPS families can get...
NBC12
VSU students scramble to find housing after school announces it can’t fit upperclassmen on campus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - College move-in for thousands of students at Virginia State University is just days away, but many who applied for on-campus housing are now learning there’s no room for them. “This is crazy that they have nothing in order,” mother Trina Washington said. “No one is...
‘My purpose in life is to serve’: Afghan refugee continues to help others at his second restaurant in Henrico
One Afghan Refugee is preparing to open another restaurant location in Henrico to continue to serve the community.
More than 2,000 without power in Chesterfield Wednesday
Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused thousands of homes and businesses to lose power in several localities in Central Virginia.
Virginia virtual learning programs seeing more students, teachers than pre-COVID times
Leaders of two statewide programs offering online instruction said more kids are learning virtually than before the pandemic and, unlike many in-person schools, staff shortages haven’t been a problem.
318 apartments win approval in Henrico
The Henrico County Board of Supervisors approved plans for a 7-story apartment building in the Westwood area and the expansion of an existing condominium development Tuesday.
As school year nears, larger Central Virginia schools facing teacher shortages
Time is ticking for many school districts to try to hire more staff before students return to learn.
In Henrico, much ado over plan for 28 houses
A 28-home development on two scraps of leftover land in Western Henrico are struggling to gain approval from the Board of Supervisors, as the case was deferred amid opposition from residents.
WTOP
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. Leaders at the two universities can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students...
NBC12
Chesterfield plans community meeting on new proposed park
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents are invited to learn more about a new proposed park in the county on Wednesday. The county is looking to build the new Anna and Charles Ficke Park on Conifer Road in the Dale District. Residents can stop by the Chesterfield Community Development...
styleweekly.com
VMFA Announces New Board of Trustees President
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) recently announced the election of Lynette L. Allston to the role of president of the museum’s board of trustees. In the 86-year history of the institution, Allston is the first Native American to hold this position and, according to a press release, the first Native American board chair of a top 10 U.S. comprehensive art museum.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
