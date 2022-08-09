Read or listen to news headlines for Monday, August 8, 2022. Nevada communities can apply for wildfire defense grants. The U.S. House approved a package of bills in late June to address the growing threat of fire and drought in the West. It includes grants to help communities in Nevada defend themselves against devastating wildfires. With an extraordinary drought underway, the National Interagency Fire Center predicts above normal wildfire potential in the Great Basin Area throughout the next month; however, $1 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding could help communities across the country plan for these disasters.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO