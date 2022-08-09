Read full article on original website
Related
6 Lake Tahoe cabin rentals you can escape to for a quiet weekend
Ahead find six Lake Tahoe cabin rentals that will let you escape from city life, if only temporarily.
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
Starting Monday all Nevada DMV's will take appointments only.
All DMV's in the state go to appointments only, walk-ins accepted for certain services. They will switch to an appointment-only operation to help eliminate walk-ins and long lines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada
Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
Longtime local Hawaiian food truck opens brick-and-mortary restaurant in Sparks
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Longtime Hawaiian food truck in Reno opens brick-and-mortar restaurant Mr. Crab Boiling Seafood claws its way into Sparks UNR unveils ambitious redesign of main dining hall Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
sparkstrib.com
Hot August Nights returns to Northern Nevada this week
One of the biggest events of the year is back, welcoming classic car enthusiasts to six days and nights of vintage vehicle nostalgia. Throughout the week, people can enjoy drag races, cruises, show-n-shines, and more throughout Reno and Sparks. As of 8 a.m. on August 2, more than 5,000 cars...
IN THIS ARTICLE
matadornetwork.com
Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event
Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
Sierra Sun
LTCC forestry, fire programs receive funds for scholarships, equipment
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe Community College’s new forestry program will launch this fall quarter with generous scholarships in place for participating students, thanks to a grant from the Tahoe Fund. The Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy at LTCC is also receiving grant funding from the...
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
KOLO TV Reno
Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada’s economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kunr.org
KUNR Today: Nevada communities can apply for wildfire defense funds, More human remains at Lake Mead
Read or listen to news headlines for Monday, August 8, 2022. Nevada communities can apply for wildfire defense grants. The U.S. House approved a package of bills in late June to address the growing threat of fire and drought in the West. It includes grants to help communities in Nevada defend themselves against devastating wildfires. With an extraordinary drought underway, the National Interagency Fire Center predicts above normal wildfire potential in the Great Basin Area throughout the next month; however, $1 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding could help communities across the country plan for these disasters.
Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
One Green Planet
Nevada Ditches Grass to Save Water Amid Climate Change
Nevada ditches grass amid record heat waves, extreme drought, and looming climate change to help conserve water. According to the Las Vegas Water Authority, outdoor water use in southern Nevada for landscaping is one of the largest uses of water. Las Vegas has already taken out around four million square...
More heavy rain forecast through Tuesday for Reno, Northern Nevada
Don’t be fooled by the bluebird skies this morning – widespread thunderstorms are set to bring more rain to the Reno area today and tomorrow. There is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in Reno after 2 p.m., with the odds increasing to 40 percent in the evening. Areas further north and east, such as Pyramid Lake and Fernley, have a 60 percent of getting doused. ...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police car part of ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can help Nevada State Police win bragging rights in the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest. If NSP wins, state troopers also would be featured in the American Association of State Troopers yearly calendar. The contest is held every year across the country. In...
Nevada DMV to eliminate walk-ins, switch to appointment-only for most services
Starting Monday, Aug. 15, the Nevada DMV will switch to an appointment-only model for most services at its six metropolitan locations, officials said.
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake
MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time.
Comments / 0