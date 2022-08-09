ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.

MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield library adds famous 'family workstation' to children's department

MANSFIELD -- The newest piece of furniture in the children's department of the Mansfield public library isn't just for kids. The main branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library recently introduced a family workstation at one of its computers. The workstation consists of a small wood desk and adjoining cubicle that can serve as a playpen.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Crestline, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of Gilbert Avenue to close through Aug. 12

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Gilbert Avenue between Gibson Avenue and Reba Avenue. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress...
MANSFIELD, OH
Galion Inquirer

Talks continue to have Powers Reservoir annexed

GALION — The Laws & Ordinances, Zoning & Permits Committee meeting was held on the evening of Aug. 2. Among the things that were discussed was the possible annexation of Powers Reservoir, which is just outside of the city limits. “It’s likely when they do the survey we are...
GALION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Park Ribbon Cutting#The Kelly Park Playscape
richlandsource.com

Local food businesses encouraged to participate in 6th annual savor & sip event

MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning its sixth annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting. The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 pm at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business.
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Three vie for title of Bratwurst Queen

BUCYRUS—Three area girls are vying for the title of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Queen. This year’s pageant will take place on Thursday at 8 PM, following the first parade of the three-day festival. Contestant number one is Abbigail Martin:. Abbigail is the daughter of Todd and Heather Martin. She...
BUCYRUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
richlandsource.com

Richland County Fair releases Day 1 results

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair opened on Sunday with the crowning of the king and queen. Here are the rest of the results issued Monday afternoon by junior fair organizers. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Utility Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties

Utility Assistance Plus (UAP) is part of Save the Dream Ohio, a program administered by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is proud to accept funding through the Utilities Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Gold Rush Days coming to the Clear Fork Valley Sept. 4 & 5

BELLVILLE -- The Ohio Buckeye Gold Prospectors are hosting Gold Rush Days Sept. 4 and 5. The annual Labor Day weekend commemoration of the 1853 Ohio Gold Rush is at the organization's Richland County claim between Butler and Bellville. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
BELLVILLE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Cardington welcomes 1836 Diner

CARDINGTON- The numbers can’t be missed. Printed large and clear on the front and east side of the tavern/restaurant at 217 West Main Street in Cardington, they represent the year the village was founded: 1836. The eye catching title was given by owner, Eli McCoy, a Mount Gilead resident...
CARDINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Bianchi on B&O Bike Trail connector: 'We've got some great momentum now'

MANSFIELD -- Bob Bianchi said Tuesday his vision is to one day connect the Richland B&O Trail to downtown Mansfield. The City of Mansfield engineer told Richland County commissioners the next step is to connect the 18.4-mile bike trail to Trimble Road, a $1.75-million project for which funding is available from various sources.
MANSFIELD, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy