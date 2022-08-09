Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be opened Thursday at 10 a.m.
MANSFIELD -- A project almost three years in the making comes to fruition Thursday morning when a new roundabout is opened at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Wednesday the intersection, closed since May 31 during construction, is scheduled to re-open...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Public Library moves Thursday meeting to larger venue to accommodate expected large crowd
ASHLAND — The Ashland Public Library Board of Trustees has moved its regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday to a larger venue to accommodate what is expected to be a significant crowd. “We greatly appreciate the recent outpouring of interest in library business, and we want to make our meeting...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair results include beef, goat, poultry, feeder calf and alpaca events
MANSFIELD -- These results from the Richland County Junior Fair were provided by the fair board on Wednesday morning. The first batch of results can be found at this link. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield library adds famous 'family workstation' to children's department
MANSFIELD -- The newest piece of furniture in the children's department of the Mansfield public library isn't just for kids. The main branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library recently introduced a family workstation at one of its computers. The workstation consists of a small wood desk and adjoining cubicle that can serve as a playpen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Section of Gilbert Avenue to close through Aug. 12
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Gilbert Avenue between Gibson Avenue and Reba Avenue. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress...
Galion Inquirer
Talks continue to have Powers Reservoir annexed
GALION — The Laws & Ordinances, Zoning & Permits Committee meeting was held on the evening of Aug. 2. Among the things that were discussed was the possible annexation of Powers Reservoir, which is just outside of the city limits. “It’s likely when they do the survey we are...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to receive $7 million federal grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- The seeds of an $11.4 million Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield were planted by local residents inside meeting rooms in Austin, Texas. That's where Mansfield Rising was born in 2018. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to...
ashlandsource.com
Quit-claim deed on former commissioner property to spur along Corner Park project
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners recently authorized a quit-claim deed for property previously owned by Commissioner Denny Bittle, a move that will spur the ongoing renovation work of Corner Park. The property, previously owned by KLM Development Inc., sold to the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation (or Ashland land...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Pie auction highlights a day at the Richland County Fair
The pie auction was among the featured events Wednesday at the Richland County Fair. Gene Esbenshade's grand champion pecan pie fetched $325 at auction.
richlandsource.com
Local food businesses encouraged to participate in 6th annual savor & sip event
MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning its sixth annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting. The event will take place on Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 pm at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business.
crawfordcountynow.com
Three vie for title of Bratwurst Queen
BUCYRUS—Three area girls are vying for the title of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Queen. This year’s pageant will take place on Thursday at 8 PM, following the first parade of the three-day festival. Contestant number one is Abbigail Martin:. Abbigail is the daughter of Todd and Heather Martin. She...
richlandsource.com
Mini horse, major personality: youth compete in small equine show at the fair
MANSFIELD – Sofi Johnson dangled the carrot in front of Coco’s nose and trotted across the arena. Coco ran behind her craning his neck in a shameless pursuit of his snack. GALLERY: Small Equine Show at the Richland County Fair. Junior fair competitors led their miniature horses in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair releases Day 1 results
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair opened on Sunday with the crowning of the king and queen. Here are the rest of the results issued Monday afternoon by junior fair organizers. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work,...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Utility Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties
Utility Assistance Plus (UAP) is part of Save the Dream Ohio, a program administered by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Homeowner Assistance Fund. The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is proud to accept funding through the Utilities Assistance Plus Program for Knox and Ashland Counties.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Next Round Of Route 23 Connect Meetings To Be Held This Month
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to thank you for your time and input during the first phase of study for Route 23 Connect. This message serves to 1) inform you of the next phase of study and 2) invite you to participate in our first round of community partner meetings for this phase.
richlandsource.com
Gold Rush Days coming to the Clear Fork Valley Sept. 4 & 5
BELLVILLE -- The Ohio Buckeye Gold Prospectors are hosting Gold Rush Days Sept. 4 and 5. The annual Labor Day weekend commemoration of the 1853 Ohio Gold Rush is at the organization's Richland County claim between Butler and Bellville. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington welcomes 1836 Diner
CARDINGTON- The numbers can’t be missed. Printed large and clear on the front and east side of the tavern/restaurant at 217 West Main Street in Cardington, they represent the year the village was founded: 1836. The eye catching title was given by owner, Eli McCoy, a Mount Gilead resident...
richlandsource.com
Bianchi on B&O Bike Trail connector: 'We've got some great momentum now'
MANSFIELD -- Bob Bianchi said Tuesday his vision is to one day connect the Richland B&O Trail to downtown Mansfield. The City of Mansfield engineer told Richland County commissioners the next step is to connect the 18.4-mile bike trail to Trimble Road, a $1.75-million project for which funding is available from various sources.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
Comments / 0