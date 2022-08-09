ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Leo Kottke, Tiffany among headliners for Buckman Arts Center's 25th anniversary season

By Bob Mehr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 1 day ago

Legendary folk guitarist Leo Kottke, ‘80s pop sensation Tiffany and Mississippi’s music eclectic Jimbo Mathus are the acts set to mark the 25th anniversary season of the Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center at St. Mary’s Episcopal School .

The East Memphis venue’s silver anniversary programming — a mix of music, dance, visual art shows, and various other performances — will begin Saturday with a morning children’s program of “Magic Carpet: On Your Toes with the Sugar Plum Fairy.” The Buckman’s programming will continue through the end of April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2A1f_0hAWFC9T00

The official kickoff of the Buckman concert series takes place Sept. 23 with a show by Grammy nominee and acoustic guitar master Kottke.

MEMPHIS CONCERTS IN AUGUST: From Duke Deuce to Lady A, 11 shows you shouldn't miss

MEMPHIS RECORD PRESSING: Vinyl masters: How this Memphis company became one of the nation's largest record-makers

On Oct. 16, ‘80s teen pop queen Tiffany will make a special appearance, performing some of her classic hits and more recent country-style songs.

A week later, on Oct. 23, Jimbo Mathus — the Mississippi-bred musical polymath who founded the Squirrel Nut Zippers and has developed an acclaimed solo career — will headline.

The Buckman will formally celebrate its 25 years with a special gala event on Oct. 28, featuring the 1Breath Quartet. Led by Sean Murphy of the Mighty Souls Brass band, and featuring Tom Lonardo on drums, Jim Spake on saxophone and Logan Hanna on guitar, the group will reimagine Delta spirituals and standards. The event will also features hors d’oeuvres, dessert and wine from Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse .

Other notable shows on the Buckman calendar include concerts by singer-songwriter Dar Williams (Nov. 3), Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller of Rusted Root (Jan. 10) and Top 40 hitmaker Livingston Taylor (Jan. 29).

The Buckman’s programming will include holiday dance extravaganza “Nutcracker: Land of Sweets” (Dec. 2 and 3) and performances by Cirque Zuma Zuma (Feb. 3), the Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company (Feb. 10), Popovich Comedy Pet Theater (April 1), Jose Limón Dance Company (April 16) and the Buckman Dance Conservatory’s Spring Celebration of Dance (April 21).

For a full schedule or to purchase tickets for the 2022-2023 Buckman Arts Center season, go to Buckmanartscenter.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Leo Kottke, Tiffany among headliners for Buckman Arts Center's 25th anniversary season

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Livingston Taylor
Person
Dar Williams
Person
Leo Kottke
Person
St. Mary
Q 105.7

The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands

It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Courtney Barnett Collects Rare Tracks From Sleater-Kinney, Faye Webster for Reproductive Rights Charity Comp

Click here to read the full article. Courtney Barnett has collected a mix of rare b-sides, demos, and live recordings from Sleater-Kinney, Faye Webster, and others for a new compilation raising money for two groups supporting reproductive rights. The Here and There compilation features contributions from some of the artists joining Barnett on her traveling festival of the same name this summer. It’s available to pre-order now on Bandcamp as a digital release, while there will also be a special cassette version limited to just 600 copies. All proceeds will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Arts Center#Performing Arts#Visual Art#Buckman Arts Center#Memphis Concerts#Memphis Record#The Squirrel Nut Zippers
guitar.com

The Story of Bigsby Guitars: the solidbody electric guitar’s unsung hero

Many people associate the name “Bigsby” with the iconic vibrato system that has been seen on almost every popular guitar model over the years. The vibrato systems became so popular, it’s easy to forget that Paul Bigsby actually made his own guitars before he started making vibrato systems.
MUSIC
Fox News

Motown legend Lamont Dozier dead at 81

Lamont Dozier, legendary Motown songwriter and producer, died at age 81 on Monday. The Detroit-born musician wrote and produced popular hits such as "You Can’t Hurry Love" and "Heat Wave" while collaborating with his brothers Brian and Eddie Holland in the 1960s. The Holland-Dozier-Holland team created iconic hits for artists like The Supremes and Marvin Gaye.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy