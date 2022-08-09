Read full article on original website
Retirement Strategy: 5 ETFs For Safely Adding A 7% Yield To Your Portfolio
The income investing landscape for retirees has improved somewhat throughout 2022. Granted, that's come on the heels of falling stock and bond prices, but available yield opportunities in both markets today are becoming more attractive. This is especially true on the fixed income side. For example, 10-year Treasuries, which were...
Factbox-U.S. IPO activity plunges as Ukraine war triggers volatility
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Market volatility triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring global interest rates has forced investors to pull back from backing initial public offerings, resulting in a dramatic decline in stock market listings in the United States.
Investing In This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
It's easier than you might think to reach millionaire status.
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)
When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
These 3 FlexShares ETFs Saw Greatest July Flows
After U.S. equities posted their worst first-half performance since 1970, they pulled off a stellar comeback in July. During the month, three funds in FlexShares’ lineup of ETFs saw notable inflows as investors looked for income in the current environment and protection against intermediate- and long-term inflation. The FlexShares...
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
Why Investors Look to RSP for a Core Equity Holding
The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a favored strategy for investors looking to diversify their core equity holdings and reduce concentration risk. RSP tracks the S&P 500 EWI, which is designed to be a size-neutral version of the S&P 500. It includes the same constituents as the cap-weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated the same weight at each quarterly rebalance. By weighting each constituent company equally, a small group of companies does not have an outsized impact on the index.
5 Fantastic Actively Managed Fidelity Funds to Buy
2022 is a stock picker's market. What does that mean? Put simply, it means that well-implemented active strategies can have better odds of outperforming compared to passive strategies. It also means that now is a good time to take a look at the best actively managed Fidelity funds. Fidelity belongs...
Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points Following Micron's Warning, Market Volatility Increases
The Nasdaq index settled lower on Tuesday as weak guidance from Micron Technology Inc MU sent technology and chip stocks lower. Investors await the release of inflation report from the US, that is expected to provide some guidance to the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy tightening efforts. Market experts...
M&A Themed ETFs Rise on Buyout Deal for Nielsen Holdings
Merger arbitrage-themed exchange traded funds gained Tuesday after Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) reached a preliminary buyout agreement by a consortium of private-equity firms. On Tuesday, the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) rose 1.3%, ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) gained 0.3%, and First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) was up...
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense
Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
Report: Unregulated RenBridge helps criminals launder $540M in crypto
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An unregulated cryptocurrency cross-chain bridge used to transfer the value between blockchains facilitated the laundering of at least $540 million in proceeds for lawbreakers, according to a new report by a company that analyzes blockchain tools and exchanges. Elliptic Connect said in its report this week...
After a Quick Run Up, Muni Bond ETFs May Look Pricey
Municipal bonds have rebounded off their lows, but the munis segment may have bounced back too quickly and could be overpriced relative to Treasuries and other government-related exchange traded funds. Over the past month, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEArca: MUB) rose 1.1% while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury...
Logan Capital Launches Large Cap Growth ETF
Logan Capital, an independent, privately owned Registered Investment Advisor, has launched its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF (NYSE Arca: LCLG). The ETF employs a multi-factor ranking algorithm to analyze and select securities. LCLG seeks companies applying innovative technologies and ideas to common business models...
5 No-Brainer ETFs to Buy in August
A better-than-expected July inflation report has boosted investors’ confidence, leading to the benchmark indices hitting multi-months highs. Moreover, the latest inflation report raises the possibility that the Fed might loosen...
The Nasdaq is poised for a period of upside over the next 12 months after exiting worst bear market since 2008, research firm says
The Nasdaq Composite has escaped its longest-running bear market since 2008 but still has a long way to go before clawing back to positive territory.
Big Names Lead Crypto Rebound
Cryptocurrencies rallied mightily last month, and while many still have a long way to go to reclaim lost luster, July strength could be a sign of things to come. Add to that, some of crypto’s biggest names, including bitcoin and ether, contributed to the July upside. Should the titans of the digital assets universe continue rebounding, that could provide support for exchange traded funds such as the VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM).
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period.
