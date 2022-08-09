A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO