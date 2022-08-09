ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)

When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
etftrends.com

These 3 FlexShares ETFs Saw Greatest July Flows

After U.S. equities posted their worst first-half performance since 1970, they pulled off a stellar comeback in July. During the month, three funds in FlexShares’ lineup of ETFs saw notable inflows as investors looked for income in the current environment and protection against intermediate- and long-term inflation. The FlexShares...
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
etftrends.com

Why Investors Look to RSP for a Core Equity Holding

The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a favored strategy for investors looking to diversify their core equity holdings and reduce concentration risk. RSP tracks the S&P 500 EWI, which is designed to be a size-neutral version of the S&P 500. It includes the same constituents as the cap-weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated the same weight at each quarterly rebalance. By weighting each constituent company equally, a small group of companies does not have an outsized impact on the index.
Kiplinger

5 Fantastic Actively Managed Fidelity Funds to Buy

2022 is a stock picker's market. What does that mean? Put simply, it means that well-implemented active strategies can have better odds of outperforming compared to passive strategies. It also means that now is a good time to take a look at the best actively managed Fidelity funds. Fidelity belongs...
etftrends.com

M&A Themed ETFs Rise on Buyout Deal for Nielsen Holdings

Merger arbitrage-themed exchange traded funds gained Tuesday after Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) reached a preliminary buyout agreement by a consortium of private-equity firms. On Tuesday, the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) rose 1.3%, ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) gained 0.3%, and First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) was up...
biztoc.com

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense

Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
UPI News

Report: Unregulated RenBridge helps criminals launder $540M in crypto

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- An unregulated cryptocurrency cross-chain bridge used to transfer the value between blockchains facilitated the laundering of at least $540 million in proceeds for lawbreakers, according to a new report by a company that analyzes blockchain tools and exchanges. Elliptic Connect said in its report this week...
etftrends.com

After a Quick Run Up, Muni Bond ETFs May Look Pricey

Municipal bonds have rebounded off their lows, but the munis segment may have bounced back too quickly and could be overpriced relative to Treasuries and other government-related exchange traded funds. Over the past month, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEArca: MUB) rose 1.1% while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury...
etftrends.com

Logan Capital Launches Large Cap Growth ETF

Logan Capital, an independent, privately owned Registered Investment Advisor, has launched its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF (NYSE Arca: LCLG). The ETF employs a multi-factor ranking algorithm to analyze and select securities. LCLG seeks companies applying innovative technologies and ideas to common business models...
Entrepreneur

5 No-Brainer ETFs to Buy in August

A better-than-expected July inflation report has boosted investors’ confidence, leading to the benchmark indices hitting multi-months highs. Moreover, the latest inflation report raises the possibility that the Fed might loosen...
etftrends.com

Big Names Lead Crypto Rebound

Cryptocurrencies rallied mightily last month, and while many still have a long way to go to reclaim lost luster, July strength could be a sign of things to come. Add to that, some of crypto’s biggest names, including bitcoin and ether, contributed to the July upside. Should the titans of the digital assets universe continue rebounding, that could provide support for exchange traded funds such as the VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM).
etfdailynews.com

Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,133,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period.
