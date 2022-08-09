Read full article on original website
Man held woman hostage at gunpoint, then captive in camper, Lewis County deputies say
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged for allegedly keeping a woman captive at gunpoint in a camper in Lewis County. On Friday, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported hostage incident at a camper located on Westfield Road in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint. Prior […]
Gun found in bathroom of Clarksburg Kroger; what to do if it happens to you
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A mother and her preteen daughter were shocked on Sunday when they went to use the restroom at the Kroger on Emily Drive in Clarksburg and found an unattended handgun in the stall. While the presence of the gun may be shocking, gun safety websites say that finding a gun in […]
WDTV
Woman set fire to Barbour Co. home ‘because people were talking down to her,’ police say
JUNIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman set fire to a home in Barbour County home last month after she allegedly told officers “people were talking down to her.”. Officers responded to a structure fire in Junior just after 11:30 a.m. on July 27, according to a criminal complaint. The...
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
WDTV
FCI Gilmer inmate sentenced for threat charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer was sentenced on Monday for a threat charge, officials said. Shawn L. Price, 42, was sentenced to 5 years behind bars, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Price pleaded guilty in May to one count of “Transmitting Threatening...
2 charged after unlicensed driver stop turns up meth and cocaine in Granville
GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men have been charged after officers say they found drugs during a traffic stop in Granville. Officers with the Granville Police Department performed a traffic stop Monday on a vehicle being driven by an unlicensed individual, according to a criminal complaint. Due to the driver, Earl Crites, 22, being unlicensed […]
Woman sets empty building on fire because people were ‘talking down to her’, fire marshal says
JUNIOR, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly setting an empty building in Lewis County on fire “because people were talking down to her.” On July 27, first responders arrived at the scene of a structure fire on Jackson Street in Junior which had not been occupied for “a few years,” according to […]
WVNews
Ex-preacher who shot up another motorist's tire at Clarksburg, West Virginia, GoMart gets home incarceration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot out the tire of another motorist’s vehicle during a road rage incident at the downtown Clarksburg GoMart has received home incarceration. The 5-year term will include the more than 200 days James...
Police looking for person of interest in Morgantown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced on Monday that it needs help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street in downtown Morgantown. According to the Morgantown Police Department, several people […]
Man charged after officers find drugs in fanny pack during traffic stop in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers say they found drugs in a fanny pack that was on his person during a traffic stop in Fairmont. On Aug. 5, officers with the Fairmont Police Department say they saw a driver pull out of the West Side Market on Locust Avenue in Fairmont […]
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
Upshur County official honored for response to I-79 shooting
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On June 16, Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on I-79. On Tuesday, the man who rushed Coffman to the hospital was recognized at the Lewis County Courthouse. Upshur County Deputy Director for Homeland Security Derek Long played a pivotal part […]
wajr.com
Suspected illegal canine operation under investigation in Preston County
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – An investigation into a suspected animal breeding business resulted in the seizure of 36 dogs in Preston County. The investigation began when a worker from the Preston County Animal Shelter spotted a dog walking along the road between Lenox and Cuzzart. When the worker found the owner of the dog on Ralph Livengood Road he also found multiple pens with dogs living in muddy, poor conditions. The worker reported there was no food or water and two litters of puppies were in pens.
connect-bridgeport.com
Morgantown Police Asking for Public Help to Identify Man as Person of Interest in Downtown Shooting
The Morgantown Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest from a shooting that occurred on August 7 in downtown Morgantown. At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street where several individuals were detained and questioned. Detectives are following up on evidence and investigating the incident.
Deputy: Preston County man arrested for admitting he had meth in vehicle
ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Bruceton Mills man was charged with possession with intent to deliver after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled him over on North 26 for allegedly driving without working taillights on Thursday and ended up finding meth. A deputy with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the criminal complaint against Matthew […]
WDTV
Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman
Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Vadis on August 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Talbott and Geneva Adams Talbott. On September 14, 1979, Dot married...
WDTV
Dozens of dogs removed from Preston County home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of dogs were removed from a Preston County home in what authorities are calling an apparent breeding operation. It all started when a Preston County Animal Shelter employee found a dog waking down a county road. While looking for the dog’s owner, the man found...
Man charged after troopers find dozens of Suboxone strips in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers say they found dozens of Suboxone strips while on patrol in Marion County. Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid dependence, but the substance can be addictive itself. On Wednesday, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police […]
It’s time to vote for 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser
The American Association of State Troopers have just started their 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
