KINGWOOD, W.Va. – An investigation into a suspected animal breeding business resulted in the seizure of 36 dogs in Preston County. The investigation began when a worker from the Preston County Animal Shelter spotted a dog walking along the road between Lenox and Cuzzart. When the worker found the owner of the dog on Ralph Livengood Road he also found multiple pens with dogs living in muddy, poor conditions. The worker reported there was no food or water and two litters of puppies were in pens.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO