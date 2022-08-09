ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
WDTV

FCI Gilmer inmate sentenced for threat charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer was sentenced on Monday for a threat charge, officials said. Shawn L. Price, 42, was sentenced to 5 years behind bars, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Price pleaded guilty in May to one count of “Transmitting Threatening...
WBOY 12 News

Police looking for person of interest in Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced on Monday that it needs help identifying a person of interest in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Morgantown. At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street in downtown Morgantown. According to the Morgantown Police Department, several people […]
WVNS

West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.  The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
wajr.com

Suspected illegal canine operation under investigation in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – An investigation into a suspected animal breeding business resulted in the seizure of 36 dogs in Preston County. The investigation began when a worker from the Preston County Animal Shelter spotted a dog walking along the road between Lenox and Cuzzart. When the worker found the owner of the dog on Ralph Livengood Road he also found multiple pens with dogs living in muddy, poor conditions. The worker reported there was no food or water and two litters of puppies were in pens.
connect-bridgeport.com

Morgantown Police Asking for Public Help to Identify Man as Person of Interest in Downtown Shooting

The Morgantown Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest from a shooting that occurred on August 7 in downtown Morgantown. At approximately 2:26 a.m., officers responded to a shots heard call on Wall Street where several individuals were detained and questioned. Detectives are following up on evidence and investigating the incident.
WDTV

Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman

Ada “Dot” Cordelia Aman, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. She was born in Vadis on August 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Talbott and Geneva Adams Talbott. On September 14, 1979, Dot married...
WDTV

Dozens of dogs removed from Preston County home

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of dogs were removed from a Preston County home in what authorities are calling an apparent breeding operation. It all started when a Preston County Animal Shelter employee found a dog waking down a county road. While looking for the dog’s owner, the man found...
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
