GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery after an incident Friday afternoon that ended in Park City. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Theodore Clovis Meadows, Jr., 46, of Gypsum, and a 35-year-old rural Saline County woman were at Meadows' residence in Gypsum Friday afternoon when Meadows said he wanted to go to Wichita. The woman said she didn't want to go, so Meadows allegedly told her that they should go to the pop machine in downtown Gypsum to get something to drink and discuss the trip. The woman agreed, but Meadows didn't stop his 2005 Ford F150 in downtown Gypsum and instead headed south to Canton.

GYPSUM, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO