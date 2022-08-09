Read full article on original website
Related
23-year-old Kan. man lost $600 in utility company scam
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
KWCH.com
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
Former pitchman from local car commercial sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Aaron Christian Wirtz, 37, a familiar face who appeared in local car commercials on local television outlets, was sentenced by a judge on Tuesday. Wirtz pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute >50 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 21, 2021. He was sentenced to 72 months in prison […]
Kansas hit-and-run driver stopped to apologize: Affidavit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A witness to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wichita in May said the driver stopped and said, “I’m sorry,” before driving away. The hit-and-run crash happened right after a fatal shooting at a graduation party in the 3100 block of E. 25th Street North. Boisy Barefield, 17, died. As police headed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple items stolen from Salina residence while family on vacation
A local family got an unpleasant surprise when they returned from vacation Tuesday to find that their east Salina home had been burglarized. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between Thursday and Tuesday, someone burglarized a residence in the 500 block of Claremont Drive. The 42-year-old...
Ex ‘Crazy Car Guy’ pitchman sentenced for meth charge stemming from Wichita drug probe
Aaron Wirtz is perhaps best remembered in Wichita as the obnoxious “crazy car guy” character in a series of Super Car Guys ads that ran in the 2010s, though he parted ways with the used car dealership years ago.
KWCH.com
$10,000 worth of tubing stolen in rural Barton County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft. On Aug. 4, approximately 100 joints of 2 and 3/8 tubing was stolen from a lease near Hitschman, in rural Barton County. The loss is estimated to be approximately $10,000.
Police ID man wounded after violent standoff at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend officer-involved shooting identified the man who was wounded as 38-year-old Travis B. Davis, according to Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stevens. Early Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 4800 block of North Seneca in Wichita.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salina teen arrested for alleged attempts to solicit others to harm stepfather
A Salina teen was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attempted to solicit acquaintances to do harm to his stepfather. Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning that a 43-year-old Salina man was notified by other people that Joseph T. Moran, 18, Salina, was attempting to solicit acquaintances to do bodily harm to the 43-year-old with an edged weapon. The solicitation attempts were made via social media.
Wichita grad said sorry after deadly crash with teen fleeing party shooting: affidavit
Witnesses, including the victim’s mother, told police Samara Rockmore got out of her car after striking Jaxsen Hunt and apologized, saying she “didn’t mean” to hit her and that the collision was “an accident,” the affidavit says.
Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
Update: Charging buffalo kills man from Bushton, injures deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she found her nephew, identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Requested charges for Gypsum man include kidnapping, agg. battery
GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery after an incident Friday afternoon that ended in Park City. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Theodore Clovis Meadows, Jr., 46, of Gypsum, and a 35-year-old rural Saline County woman were at Meadows' residence in Gypsum Friday afternoon when Meadows said he wanted to go to Wichita. The woman said she didn't want to go, so Meadows allegedly told her that they should go to the pop machine in downtown Gypsum to get something to drink and discuss the trip. The woman agreed, but Meadows didn't stop his 2005 Ford F150 in downtown Gypsum and instead headed south to Canton.
Man killed, deputy injured by charging bison
BUSHTON, Kan. — A charging bison that was killed after charging and injuring a sheriff’s deputy in Kansas, is blamed for goring its owner to death a day before. The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that one of their deputies, who responded to a call that a bison was found on a highway, was hurt while attempting to return the animal to its pasture when the bison suddenly charged him.
2nd arrest made in woman’s death, husband accused
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a second arrest has been made in the Enfinnity Hayes homicide. On Aug. 7, at 3:40 p.m., Jonathan Kendrick Franklin was transported to the Geary County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. In January of […]
Wichita Police Department identifies man in officer-involved shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified 38-year-old Travis B. Davis as the man involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday. In a press conference on Monday, they revealed this information and other details about the officer-involved shooting. Watch below: According to Wichita Police Department Crimes Against Persons Bureau Captain Jason Stevens, […]
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
Bison owner killed, deputy seriously injured
On Monday morning, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she found her nephew's body in a pen.
ksal.com
Victim’s Note Tips Off Authorities for Help
A quick note from a woman asking for help during a stop at a convenience store leads to the arrest of a Gypsum man. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 46-year-old T.J. Meadows was taken into custody by Kansas State Troopers on Friday evening near Park City after his 35-year-old girlfriend scratched out a note for help – and handed it to an employee at the Casey’s General Store in Canton.
Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0