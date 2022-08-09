ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Big Country News

Officials Break Ground on New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal

PULLMAN - Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
PULLMAN, WA
Clarkston, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Pullman Police Attempting to Identify Suspect Believed to be Responsible for Alleged Theft of Nearly $2,000 in Tools from Pullman Building Supply

PULLMAN - Officers with the Pullman Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the alleged theft of nearly $2,000 in tools from Pullman Building Supply. Police say the tools were stolen over the weekend (August 5-7). If you recognize the individual in...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd

PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston 12U Boys Fall to Oregon 4-3, Finish Third at Northwest Region Tournament

SAN BERNARDINO, CA - A trip to the Northwest Region Championship game was on the line Wednesday afternoon when Idaho (Lewiston) took on Oregon (Bend) in Little League action. In a back-and-forth battle, it was the team from Bend, Oregon who eventually prevailed by a final score of 4-3. Carsen Hensen got things started for Lewiston with a leadoff single in the top of the first, followed by a stolen base. Dallas Richarson then hammered an RBI Double off the fence in left field to give the Idaho representatives an early 1-0 lead.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former sheriff's deputy to receive Idaho Medal of Honor for jumping into river in attempt to save woman trapped in car

GRANGEVILLE — A former Idaho County deputy who plunged into a fast-running river in an attempt to save a woman whose car was submerged beneath the water is among six law enforcement officers who will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor. Camron Killmar, 24, will be presented with the award Aug. 17 at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level. ...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, August 5, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, August 5, 2022. Truck and trailer blocking, view obstruction for other drivers. Someone keyed the comps car last night. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L12000 Citizen Assist. Incident Address: W 22ND ST N & 1ST AVE N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
LEWISTON, ID
spotonidaho.com

Oregon fugitive arrested near Lewiston

An Oregon man was arrested following a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 95 east of Lewiston. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, 33-year-old Jacob Anderson was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after a trooper stopped the vehicle for having no visible license...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15

Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID

