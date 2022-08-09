Read full article on original website
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
Fire Crews Quickly Knock Down Grass Fire Threatening Homes on Toby Lane Monday Afternoon in Clarkston
CLARKSTON - On the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022, firefighters with Asotin County Fire District #1 were called to Toby Lane in Clarkston for a tractor that had caught fire and then started a grass fire near homes, out buildings and a camper. Asotin County Crews also called for...
Officials Break Ground on New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal
PULLMAN - Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
Pullman Police Attempting to Identify Suspect Believed to be Responsible for Alleged Theft of Nearly $2,000 in Tools from Pullman Building Supply
PULLMAN - Officers with the Pullman Police Department are attempting to identify a suspect who is believed to be responsible for the alleged theft of nearly $2,000 in tools from Pullman Building Supply. Police say the tools were stolen over the weekend (August 5-7). If you recognize the individual in...
Pullman apartment complex delays opening, still charging WSU students for rent
PULLMAN, Wash. — It's easy to understand why Damien Sarrazolla was excited to sign a lease at the Aspen Heights Apartments. They're brand new and close to campus. "My mom commented and she was like it looks like a place I'll actually feel comfortable visiting you in," Damien said. "So, I was really excited to move in, it looked nice and new."
70-Year-Old Pullman Area Rancher Convicted of Animal Cruelty Released from Jail After Selling His Herd
PULLMAN - The 70-year-old Pullman area rancher convicted of animal cruelty has been released from jail after complying with the judge’s order to give up his cattle. Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a Whitman County District Court jury on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in June. The case involved two dying cows on Jacobson’s ranch near LaCrosse. Judge John Hart followed state law and prohibited Jacobson from owning animals. Judge Hart gave Jacobson two weeks to get rid of his nearly 180 head of cattle. When Jacobson failed to sell his herd after two weeks Judge Hart sentenced the 70 year old to two years in jail.
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
Lewiston 12U Boys Fall to Oregon 4-3, Finish Third at Northwest Region Tournament
SAN BERNARDINO, CA - A trip to the Northwest Region Championship game was on the line Wednesday afternoon when Idaho (Lewiston) took on Oregon (Bend) in Little League action. In a back-and-forth battle, it was the team from Bend, Oregon who eventually prevailed by a final score of 4-3. Carsen Hensen got things started for Lewiston with a leadoff single in the top of the first, followed by a stolen base. Dallas Richarson then hammered an RBI Double off the fence in left field to give the Idaho representatives an early 1-0 lead.
Former sheriff's deputy to receive Idaho Medal of Honor for jumping into river in attempt to save woman trapped in car
GRANGEVILLE — A former Idaho County deputy who plunged into a fast-running river in an attempt to save a woman whose car was submerged beneath the water is among six law enforcement officers who will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor. Camron Killmar, 24, will be presented with the award Aug. 17 at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Auditorium in the west wing of the Garden Level. ...
Growing wildfire prompts evacuations in Whitman County
Whitman County, Wash. is still under Level 2 "Be Set" and Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations after a wildfire was reported Thursday evening.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, August 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, August 5, 2022. Truck and trailer blocking, view obstruction for other drivers. Someone keyed the comps car last night. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L12000 Citizen Assist. Incident Address: W 22ND ST N & 1ST AVE N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Oregon fugitive arrested near Lewiston
An Oregon man was arrested following a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 95 east of Lewiston. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, 33-year-old Jacob Anderson was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after a trooper stopped the vehicle for having no visible license...
Rock slide has left most residents of North Idaho town stuck since July 15
Ever since a massive rock slide choked off access along the Selway River Road northeast of Kooskia, residents behind the slide have had to deal with isolation, interruption of mail services, power cutoffs — even bears in the garbage. “This is bad and we have called the county commissioners and they said we’re out of their jurisdiction up here, even though we live in Idaho County,” said Donna Robinette, who lives along the Swiftwater Road with her husband, Albert E. Ross. ...
Andy, Believed to be the Oldest Great Dane Rescued from Hoarding Case in Lewiston, Suffering from Neurological Issues
LEWISTON - One of the Great Danes involved in the recent hoarding case in Lewiston isn't doing so great. Andy, who is believed to be the patriarch (oldest) of the family, is currently suffering from neurological issues that appear to have gone untreated over the years, making it difficult for him to walk.
Humane Society of the Palouse to Offer Fully Waived and Half-Priced Adoption Fees During 'Clear the Shelters' Pet Adoption Event
MOSCOW - During the week of August 22-27, the Humane Society of the Palouse will once again take part in the 'Clear the Shelters' pet adoption event! On these days, the Humane Society of the Palouse will offer fully waived and half-priced adoption fees. The Clear the Shelters ped adoption...
2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days & Clearwater County Fair Set for September 15-18
OROFINO - After being postponed each of the last two years, Orofino Lumberjack Days is set to return in 2022! The 73rd Annual Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair are both set to be held September 15-18, 2022. Hosted by Orofino Celebrations Inc. The 2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days Grand...
Clarkston Police Still Attempting to Locate Missing Woman
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Woman Facing 12 Counts of Animal Cruelty After 12 More Great Danes are Rescued from Lewiston Residence, Bringing Total to 25
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant 1963 Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston that was done as part of an animal hoarding case investigation. The warrant was executed after the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, along with the Idaho Animal Rescue Network,...
60-year-old Richard A Becker injured after a traffic collision north of Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Authorities identified 60-year-old Richard A Becker, from Post Falls, as the man who suffered injuries following a crash involving a garbage truck on Thursday afternoon North of Pullman. The traffic collision took place on U.S. Route 195. According to the investigation reports, Richard A Becker was traveling north in a...
