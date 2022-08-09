Colleton Prep Academy teacher, Kendall Hogan, has reached out via Facebook in an effort to extend thanks to a generous shopper at Walterboro’s Dollar Tree. In a Facebook post made on July 28, the teacher said she made a trip to the Dollar Tree in search of book bins. Hogan was able to find all of the bins that she needed for her classroom, and the items filling her cart did not go unnoticed by the other shoppers in line. Several pointed out that they knew she must be a teacher based on what she was purchasing.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO