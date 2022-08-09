Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Martin Farrell
Mrs. Elizabeth Martin Farrell, 100, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022 at her residence under the care of Agape Hospice. She was the widow of the late Madison Elliott Farrell, Sr. Born September 4, 1921 in Islandton, she was a daughter of the late James...
Sure Shots shooter turns himself in
The person accused of fatally shooting a Colleton man at a local club has been taken into custody. Shannon Kinnard, 39, of Walterboro, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He turned himself into local authorities on August 3. According to...
Ann Hatcher Benton
Mrs. Ann Hatcher Benton, 89, of Smoaks, entered into rest Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, at her residence. She was the loving wife of seventy years to the late Mr. J.P. Benton, Sr. Born January 9, 1933, in Pasco County, Florida, she was a daughter of the late John Hatcher...
Generosity of Walterboro shopper warms teacher’s heart
Colleton Prep Academy teacher, Kendall Hogan, has reached out via Facebook in an effort to extend thanks to a generous shopper at Walterboro’s Dollar Tree. In a Facebook post made on July 28, the teacher said she made a trip to the Dollar Tree in search of book bins. Hogan was able to find all of the bins that she needed for her classroom, and the items filling her cart did not go unnoticed by the other shoppers in line. Several pointed out that they knew she must be a teacher based on what she was purchasing.
Scott Cook of Cook Design Studio, Inc. wins award
The American Institute of Building Design (AIBD) has awarded Scott Cook of Cook Design Studio, Inc. in Walterboro the Grand ARDA in Working Drawings. The American Residential Design Awards (ARDA) is the American Institute of Building Design’s premier international award program exhibiting design excellence in the residential building industry. It spotlights the most creative and innovative residential designers, builders, remodelers, architects, developers, land planners and interior designers in the nation. Grand ARDAs are given to entries that stand out among the other entries in their category.
Cougars Begin Practice
The first week of August could only mean one thing for the Colleton County Cougars-the begging of football seasons. Coach Kristopher Howell welcomed over 45 varsity players and 45-50 junior varsity players for the beginning of fall practice. Begging his second full season as head football coach, Howell is hoping...
