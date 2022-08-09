ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach

By Nick Parker, Adrian Zorzut, Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives.

Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1av8Ck_0hAWESze00
Footage from the scene shows a Russian warplane ravaged by the blasts Credit: East2west News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mr1sQ_0hAWESze00
Several burnt out cars were also seen in the clip documenting the damage in Crimea Credit: East2west News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2339US_0hAWESze00
Ukraine are rumoured to be responsible for the explosions at the military base Credit: East2west News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6oP8_0hAWESze00
A huge mushroom cloud erupted near a busy beach in Crimea Credit: East2west News

Shocking footage shows the aftermath of the explosions that ravaged a Su-24M attack aircraft and a string of vehicles at the military base.

The motors were completely charred by the ensuing flames that followed the series of blasts at around 3.30pm local time.

Up to 15 explosions are said to have hit the Saki air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast of the peninsula.

Terrified Russian tourists were seen frantically hurrying from beaches amid the eruptions on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptH5U_0hAWESze00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uuer6_0hAWESze00

Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by the country's long-range missiles.

One of Kyiv's military officials told the New York Times that the nation's armed forces had launched the attack.

A team of saboteurs was suspected to have targeted Russian warplanes based at the airfield - 200 miles from frontline positions.

And Ukraine's President only fuelled theories his military had orchestrated the shelling, determinedly telling the world Crimea will be freed from Russian occupation.

He said war in the region was "started" when Russia annexed Crimea, before insiting "we will never give it up."

Zelensky added: "Russia has turned our penninsula - which has always been and always will be one of the best places in Europe - into one of the most dangerous places."

Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied an air missile attack on the airfield, but warned: "This is just the beginning."

But Russia's state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified defence ministry source as saying the explosions were caused by a violation of fire safety rules and no warplanes were damaged.

The nation claimed the blasts were caused by ammunition explosions, but this was decried even by pro-Moscow sources.

Statements from Ukraine appeared aimed at confusing the enemy.

Their defence ministry sacrcastically said it "cannot establish the cause of the fire," cautioning Russians the dangers of "smoking in unspecified places."

One person was killed and nine wounded in the chaos, Russian authorities in Crimea said.

Bystanders also claimed a fire had englufed the runway of the military base, while nearby homes were also allegedly damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NppH_0hAWESze00
It's been claimed that Novofedorovka base was targeted by Ukrainian missiles Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNSqO_0hAWESze00
The Russian base is belived to have been hit with rockets on Tuesday Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2Zr2_0hAWESze00
Another car was seen skewered by a metal pole in the aftermath

During the war, Russia has reported numerous fires and explosions at munitions storage sites on its territory near the Ukrainian border, blaming some of them on Kyiv's forces.

Yet Ukrainian authorities have mostly remained silent about the incidents, maintaining an ambiguous stand and not claiming responsibility.

At least a dozen explosions were heard of varying intensity and huge columns of smoke were seen on a clip from the scene.

One local said: "It slammed so loudly that we were deafened."

Another said: "Something is burning in Novofedorivka. There are some explosions as it burns."

Video from the decimated site shows the damaged warplane and a car skewered by a metal pole, seemingly due to the blast.

Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the Vladimir Putin's goons in region, said: "So far I can only confirm the fact of several explosions in the Novofedorivka area.

"I ask everyone to wait for official reports and not to invent new versions."

Russia has turned our penninsula - which has always been and always will be one of the best places in Europe - into one of the most dangerous places.

The head of the pro-Moscow regime, Sergey Aksyonov, said he was heading to the scene to survey the damage yesterday.

Ambulances and air ambulances were sent to the site and information about any victims was still being established, the Ministry of Health of the region reported.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and has used the region as a staging ground for its attacks on Ukraine, but it has rarely been a target for Ukrainian forces.

It remains under Russian control, but has not seen the intense bombardment and artillery combat that have taken place in other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine.

At least three people were injured in the explosions, Russian media reported.

Among them was a 13-year-old boy with a cut wound on his forearm and a pensioner with a shrapnel wound.

Russian firefighters were kept away from the explosions, said reports, although it is not clear why.

Aksyonov announced an evacuation and a 5km safety zone around the explosions, confirming they were at a military airfield.

CHAOS IN CRIMEA

“Ambulance crews and medical aviation are working on the spot, there are enough of them,” he said. "It is too early to talk about the victims.

“Among the civilian population, no one has yet applied to medical institutions for help."

About 30 people were evacuated from houses adjacent to the airfield.

Some 15 explosions were reported in 30 minutes in the barrage.

Detonations were said to be heard continuing to go off in the background.

The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the PKS of Russia is currently based at the airfield, which mainly consists of Su-30SM, Su-33 aircraft and Su-24M bombers.

A Russian defence source denied incoming missile fire, claiming: ”At around 3.20pm, aircraft ammunition detonated at the 'Saki' airfield near the village of Novofedorovka at a rubble storage site.

"No one was injured as a result of the explosion. No aviation equipment at the airfield was damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCh7k_0hAWESze00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zT5N4_0hAWESze00

"Measures are being taken to extinguish the resulting fire and investigate the cause of the explosion.

“According to the report from the site, there was no fire impact on the collapsed ammunition storage area at the airfield.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XABYd_0hAWESze00
Large swathes of the beach near the base were cleared following the explosion Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqO3c_0hAWESze00
A five kilometre exclusion zone has been set up near the base Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHo6i_0hAWESze00
Russia is fighting for control of the Zaporizhzhia power plant, which is only a few hundred miles from Crimea

Comments / 73

LandaPanda
17h ago

Now the Russians know what fear feels like. Ukraine has been dealing with bombings for months...MONTHS!!!!! It is only fair Russia feels the same.

Reply(2)
45
daniel everett
17h ago

The Russian firefighters weren't allowed to fight fire on the Russian base. Why? Maybe damaged tactical nukes? Just wondering.

Reply
16
daniel everett
17h ago

Russians and separatists and greedy tourist attraction owners need to cross the Kerch bridge now before it goes poof also.

Reply
17
Related
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea#Ukraine War#Missiles#Military Base#Mushroom Cloud#Russian#Ukrainian#The New York Times#Airfield
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Paratroopers Blow Russian Tank Hatch Sky-High

A point-of-view video shows a Russian tank burning in a forest with its still-smoking access hatch apparently blown clean off it and flung far away from the war machine. The footage shows the tank burning some distance away from the camera after apparently being hit by Ukrainian weaponry, with the camera then panning to the right and showing what appears to be its still-smoking access hatch lying in the forest.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Norwegian Expert Predicts 'The Beginning Of The End' For Vladimir Putin's Regime

A Norwegian expert says Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime is about to fall as his faltering invasion of Ukraine continues to hurt the economy. What Happened: Iver Neumann, the director of Norway's Fridof Nansen Institute and an expert on Russia, predicted Putin's refusal to reform the country's economy, magnified by the invasion of Ukraine, could be "the beginning of the end" of his regime.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian official says Russians should 'learn how to swim' after Ukraine knocks out key river bridge with US-made rockets

A Ukrainian official said Russian troops should "learn how to swim" after striking a key bridge. The Antonivskyi Bridge was hit by artillery from US-made HIMARS on Tuesday, according to reports. Ukrainian troops have made advances toward the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson. A top Ukrainian official suggested Russian troops...
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
661K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy