Why Tennessee football sought to add Lyn-J Dixon, running back transfer

Tennessee football went looking for a running back who fit its needs at the start of preseason practices.

It quickly found one in Lyn-J Dixon, who transferred to UT and added depth to a thin position.

“He is in a race to understand and learn what we are doing as fast as he possibly can," Vols coach Josh Heupel said Tuesday following UT's first preseason scrimmage.

Dixon is immediately eligible for Tennessee. He visited Knoxville after the Vols announced running back Len'Neth Whitehead had suffered a season-ending injury.

Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons at Clemson. Dixon graduated from Clemson in December and this is his second transfer. He transferred to West Virginia in November. He entered the transfer portal again in June.

“I have been really pleased with the effort he has put into it," Heupel said. "He has competed in a really good way out there on the practice field and in the stadium."

Heupel said no one on the UT staff had a prior relationship with Dixon. But Dixon was familiar with Tennessee. He was committed to the Vols in the 2018 class before decommitting and going to Clemson as a four-star prospect out of Taylor County High School in Georgia.

UT needed depth at running back, where it had only four scholarship players following Whitehead's injury.

Jabari Small, the returning starter, rushed for 792 yards with nine touchdowns last season. Jaylen Wright rushed for 409 yards with four touchdowns as the third-string running back as a freshman. Freshmen Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson round out the group.

Heupel emphasized that Dixon brings experience and a skill set that fit what UT desires because of his speed, athletic ability and change of direction.

“He has been able to flash in some of the situational stuff that we have done," Heupel said. “Looking forward to his progression in the back half of training camp.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.