ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Why Tennessee football sought to add Lyn-J Dixon, running back transfer

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEArS_0hAWDwF700

Tennessee football went looking for a running back who fit its needs at the start of preseason practices.

It quickly found one in Lyn-J Dixon, who transferred to UT and added depth to a thin position.

“He is in a race to understand and learn what we are doing as fast as he possibly can," Vols coach Josh Heupel said Tuesday following UT's first preseason scrimmage.

Dixon is immediately eligible for Tennessee. He visited Knoxville after the Vols announced running back Len'Neth Whitehead had suffered a season-ending injury.

Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons at Clemson. Dixon graduated from Clemson in December and this is his second transfer. He transferred to West Virginia in November. He entered the transfer portal again in June.

“I have been really pleased with the effort he has put into it," Heupel said. "He has competed in a really good way out there on the practice field and in the stadium."

Heupel said no one on the UT staff had a prior relationship with Dixon. But Dixon was familiar with Tennessee. He was committed to the Vols in the 2018 class before decommitting and going to Clemson as a four-star prospect out of Taylor County High School in Georgia.

UT needed depth at running back, where it had only four scholarship players following Whitehead's injury.

Jabari Small, the returning starter, rushed for 792 yards with nine touchdowns last season. Jaylen Wright rushed for 409 yards with four touchdowns as the third-string running back as a freshman. Freshmen Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson round out the group.

Heupel emphasized that Dixon brings experience and a skill set that fit what UT desires because of his speed, athletic ability and change of direction.

“He has been able to flash in some of the situational stuff that we have done," Heupel said. “Looking forward to his progression in the back half of training camp.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
Person
Josh Heupel
WATE

Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tn.gov

278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducting change of command

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Vols#Ut#Clemson
newstalk987.com

Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville teen steals mother’s car before running away, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag 876BDBB on Aug. 8 near Bradshaw Road in Knoxville, according to officials. They said he may be headed to Wayne County, West Virginia to see his runaway girlfriend. They also asked people not to approach him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy