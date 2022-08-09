Read full article on original website
Florida 30-year-old cold case cracked after suspect's family members talk to police
Florida law enforcement officials have solved a 30-year-old cold case because the suspect's family decided to come forward and provide investigators with information related to the death of John Stagner, who was 53 when he died in 1992. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in...
Three Dead In Shooting At A Florida Narcotics Anonymous Meeting
Three people are dead after a shooter kills two and turns the gun on himself inside of a Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting. According to investigators, on Monday at approximately 7:00 PM, Edgewater Police Department received a call of a person who had been shot at
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office share surveillance video online showing the incident as it happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. It's unclear...
Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting ends in murder-suicide killing three people
Three people were killed after a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, Florida, that ended in a murder-suicide. The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend and a man police believed had a relationship with her before turning the gun on himself. WESH's Claire Metz reports.Aug. 9, 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
WESH
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Troopers respond to deadly crash on University Boulevard in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happed around 7:23 a.m. on University Boulevard near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One of the cars rolled over on its roof after the...
Judge sets trial date for man accused of killing officer Jason Raynor
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man Daytona Beach police said shot and killed an officer one year ago now has a trial date. A Volusia County judge tentatively set an April 3 trial date for Othal Wallace at a hearing on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
fox35orlando.com
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-4 exit ramp in Kissimmee: FHP
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The driver of a tractor-trailer is dead after the vehicle overturned on the Interstate 4 westbound exit ramp to Osceola Parkway Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramp will remain closed as troopers investigate.
Police identify 81-year-old man shot by police after firing at first responders
CLERMONT, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Lake County after Clermont police shot an 81-year-old man who fired a gun at officers. The Clermont Fire Department and EMS responded to a medical call on Friday on West Highway 50, west of U.S. 27, around 8:15 p.m. According to...
Father, toddler removed from plane for violating federal law, airline says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A father and his daughter were removed from a flight after the pair were told they were violating airline policy when the little girl wanted to sit on her father’s lap. “They will arrest you; I’m telling you that right now,” a flight attendant told...
