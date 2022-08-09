ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergio Romero joins Boca Juniors on free transfer after goalkeeper was linked with shock return to Man Utd this summer

By Kiro Evans
 1 day ago
SERGIO ROMERO has joined Boca Juniors on a free transfer after the goalkeeper was linked with a shock return to Old Trafford this summer.

The Argentine is heading to back home after only a single year at Italian club Venezia.

Romero was limited to only a handful of opportunities in his six years at Man United Credit: Getty

He made 16 appearances for the side but left on a free transfer this summer.

Romero signed a two-year deal at Boca Juniors and hailed them as "the biggest club in Argentina".

The 35-year-old makes the move after being linked with a sensational return to Old Trafford.

Romero played the role of the back-up keeper role for Manchester United for six years between 2015-21.

In that time he only made seven appearances as he was second in the pecking order behind first-choice David De Gea.

He was eventually replaced as second choice by Dean Henderson, who has since spoken about his frustration with the club in a fiery interview after leaving for Nottingham Forest on loan.

Henderson's words reflected the frustration of Romero's wife when he was reportedly blocked from a 2020 move to Everton.

Reports from earlier this summer suggested Romero wanted a return to Manchester - and was happy to be on the bench again.

But United signalled no interest in re-signing him, despite it becoming clear Henderson would be on the move.

Romero is the latest ex-Red Devils star to change club this summer.

Alexis Sanchez is expected to sign for Marseille after mutually agreeing with Inter Milan to tear up his contract.

Meanwhile 35-year-old Nani signed for Australian side Melbourne Victory and even got the chance to play against United in a pre-season friendly.

