NJ is now under drought watch. How this could impact your water use

New Jersey is moving closer to drought status as reservoir levels, stream flow and groundwater gauges have all declined sharply this summer due to record heat and low rainfall, state officials said Tuesday.

Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette issued a statewide drought watch Tuesday, the first step toward declaring a full drought, and called for residents and businesses to conserve water. If conditions do not improve, mandatory water use restrictions in parts of the state may become necessary, LaTourette said in a briefing to reporters.

"When we look out at temperature outlook and precipitation outlook, we continue to be concerned," he said.

South Jersey has gotten less rain and aquifer levels are down. But LaTourette said he is particularly concerned with two of North Jersey's largest sources of water: the Wanaque Reservoir and the Oradell Reservoir, whose levels have taken a sharp dive since early June.

Lack of rain and high demand due to the heat are driving the problem.

Over the past 90 days, much of New Jersey has received 25% to 50% less rain than average. It has gotten much worse in the past 30 days when much of the state was 50% to 75% below average, according to the National Weather Service .

This July was the sixth hottest July on record in New Jersey with an average temperature of 78.1 degrees. It was also the 13th driest with an average of only 2.19 inches of rain, 2.52 inches below normal, according to a report released this week by the Office of the State Climatologist.

The lack of rainfall has hit the state's second largest drinking water source − the Wanaque Reservoir − particularly hard.

The reservoir was at 66.3% as of early Tuesday after having been close to capacity in early June. Its backup − the Monksville Reservoir − has remained at just above 100% capacity. The system operated by the North Jersey Water Supply Commission provides water for up to 3 million people in 12 counties.

Veolia's reservoir system, which serves 800,000 in Bergen and Hudson counties, had also dropped 30 percentage points from early June when it was above capacity to mid-July when it was hovering around 70%. The system, which includes the Oradell Reservoir, Woodcliff Lake and Lake Tappan, had rebounded a bit thanks to a recent torrential downpour and stood at 80% as of Aug. 1, the latest data available shows .

"It's those systems that are providing for suburban communities where there is a lot of outdoor water use that are declining steeply," said Steve Domber, section chief for the DEP's Division of Water Supply.

The state's two largest cities have fared better. Newark's reservoirs in upper Passaic County have been at or near capacity for much of the summer while Jersey City's reservoirs in Morris County have dropped below average this month to about 85%.

A large portion of Central Jersey including parts or all of Monmouth, Middlesex, Union, Somerset, Hunterdon and Mercer counties were experiencing a "moderate drought" as of Aug. 2, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor . Drought conditions also extended into the southern parts of Essex and Hudson counties while large swaths of North Jersey and South Jersey were considered "abnormally dry." The report is updated every Thursday.

DEP officials said continued conservation from reducing lawn waterings to covering a pool when it's not in use will help. But it will still take regular rainfall to get the state out of this situation.

"It takes weeks and months to get into a drought and it takes weeks to get out of a drought," Domber said.

That may prove difficult. In recent years, September and October have been very warm, according to reports by David Robinson, the State Climatologist. Outside of extreme events like the remnants of Hurricane Ida last year, those months have also been relatively dry.

Still, drought emergencies are rare. The last drought watch declared in New Jersey was in 2016. The last drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions came in 2002.

Domber said there wasn't a certain reservoir capacity level that would trigger a drought emergency. It's a combination of data, he said.

Meanwhile, an unknown amount of water was lost Tuesday when a 72-inch water main broke in Essex County. The mishap at Branch Brook Park on the border of Newark and Belleville caused low water pressure and a boil advisory for several towns.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ is now under drought watch. How this could impact your water use