Cell Phones

Check your Instagram now – app has terrifying secret you need to view today

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
YOU'RE not alone if you've noticed products advertised on Instagram after you've been searching stuff online.

Targeted ads are the bread and butter of Instagram and its big sister Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uzKv_0hAWDdiY00
Instagram is owned by Facebook parent Meta Credit: Reuters

Tech companies involved in advertising form a profile about your interests based on what you look for online.

It's anonymised but can still be quite alarming when you realise the true extent of what these firms hold on you.

But there's a way you can see exactly what Instagram knows.

David Janssen, a cybersecurity expert at VPNOverview.com, reveals how it's done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBMF1_0hAWDdiY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ML1oT_0hAWDdiY00

"This data request download will show you every post and comment you’ve ever made or liked, every message you’ve ever sent as well as the companies you have, often unknowingly, shared your Instagram activity and browsing habits with," he said.

How to find your Instagram data report

First up, you'll need to access your account on a desktop computer or laptop.

Go to the Settings and find Privacy and security.

Scroll down to Data download and click Request download underneath.

Your account email will be displayed in the Email line.

Keep the information format as HTML and click Next.

Re-enter your account password and click Request Download.

Within 48 hours Instagram will send you an email containing a link to access your information.

Click Download Information in the email once you've received it.

What does my Instagram data report mean?

"If you click the ads_and_businesses folder, you will be able to see a list of advertisers who are using your activity or information on Instagram, in order to show you targeted ads and products," David explains.

"Under the information_about_you folder you will find the ad_interests file, which will tell you which ads you are likely to be shown based on what type of content you typically view on the platform."

