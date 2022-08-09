South Asian eatery Tailor to reopen Aug. 11 at new Germantown location

TAILOR is making its highly anticipated return on August 11 at its new Germantown location.

Reservations can currently be made for two dinner time slots beginning at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Led by Vivek Surti and Heather Southerland, Tailor will still embrace its dinner party-inspired concept characterized by multicourse meals and a social environment.

This conversational aspect as well as the menu were born from Surti’s upbringing as a first-generation American whose family hails from India. A wide variety of grilled bites, snacks and Indian breads will be available and made fresh in the new in-house kitchen.

The building’s upgraded interior design pays tribute to its predecessor. The original Tailor butcher block countertop and the crystal chandelier from Surti’s childhood home have been brought along.

The details will be accompanied by gold-stitched tiles, a classic Gujarati rounded-top arch across the bar cabinetry and extending into the front of the dining room, six chandeliers spread throughout the establishment and unique fabrics hanging from the walls. The features were envisioned by architecture firm Pfeffer Torode.

A summer menu will be introduced for the Aug. 11 grand opening. The menu includes sabudana vada made with tapioca and potato fritters, tomato chutney and peanut, lamb alongside tartare, tamarind, mint, black chickpea, crispy rice and grapefruit and peach lassi cake.

Located at 620 Taylor St., Tailor will be open four nights a week from Thursday through Sunday.