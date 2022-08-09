ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFist

Longtime Bay Area Chef and Food TV Personality Joey Altman Joins the Brixton Team In Opening Hazie's In Hayes Valley

Hayes Valley continues coming back to its former, pre-pandemic vibrancy, and one more vacant space in the neighborhood has a new tenant opening Thursday. The restaurant space at the corner of Hayes and Octavia formerly occupied by brunch spot Stacks, at 501 Hayes Street, will come to life again this week as Hazie's, a new bar and restaurant from the team behind The Brixton, Hat Trick Hospitality.
RESTAURANTS
48hills.org

“How human we are”: Nimah Gobir expands the space of Black love

Big influences come in small packages, sometimes. Painter Nimah Gobir’s first memories of art-making are of her dad creating two-page, hand drawn flipbooks. They usually brought to life things like a person walking or a butterfly flapping its wings, and Gobir remembers thinking that they were magical. She’s held onto that belief about the mystic powers of art ever since.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS News

San Jose heavyweights headline Bottom of the Hill barbecue

SAN FRANCISCO -- Laying down their hard-swinging style of blues-tinged heavy rock for the past dozen years, San Jose-based quartet ZED headlines this Sunday afternoon barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill. Core players Pete Sattari (guitar/vocals) and Mark Aceves (bass) have been making music together since the late '90s....
SAN JOSE, CA
48hills.org

Poolside celebrates 10 years of ‘Pacific Standard Time’ with sun-drenched vibes

With its slowed-down daytime-disco sound, barely there vocals, and escapist lyrics, Poolside’s wildly influential premiere LP, Pacific Standard Time, is chock-full of SoCal chill. That’s hardly surprising since the project’s 16-song set was recorded by two friends—Jeffrey Paradise and Filip Nikolic—in another friend’s Los Feliz pool house in 2011,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Bold Italic

The Second Day of Outside Lands 2022 Brought Bay Area Nativism

One of my first questions, when I saw the 2022 Outside Lands lineup, was where the legacy acts were. OSL started essentially as a celebration of San Francisco’s rock ’n’ roll legacy, and earlier festivals usually boasted at least one major classic-rock act along the lines of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Steve Winwood, Levon Helm, or Paul Simon. Then I started to do the math: Damn The Torpedoes, Petty’s most beloved album, came out 29 years before his set at the first Outside Lands. Green Day’s Dookie came out 28 years before this one. Funny how time slips away…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

OMCA’s ‘Hella Feminist’ Meets The Moment On This Summer’s Most Timely Issue

This post is sponsored by the Oakland Museum of California. Oakland Museum of California’s newest exhibition, Hella Feminist (through early January 2023), opened just one month after the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which profoundly affects human rights and opens a new political chapter in American feminism. In other words, this exhibition couldn’t have been better timed.
OAKLAND, CA
climaterwc.com

San Mateo preps for ‘September Nights on B Street’

September Nights on B Street is set to return to San Mateo with live music and pop-up dining between First and Third avenues. “The street will be transformed into an outdoor dining pavilion featuring tables and chairs beneath the twinkle lights,” the city said. The dates are Saturday, Sept....
SAN MATEO, CA
Secret SF

This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife

Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: It’s a miracle—a new cinema opens in SF

Given the ever-shrinking nature of local film venues, it’s always good news (and a surprise) when a venue actually gets added. Open for business as of last week is The Cut Outdoor Cinema at the Crossing, “the Bay’s first year-round outdoor cinema in the heart of downtown SF.” It’s not a drive-in but a sort of al fresco lounge with a 23-foot LED screen, bean-bag or deck chair seating, plus optional concessions, blankets, and so forth, located in the “East Cut”—one of those real estate promotional neighborhood coinages that nobody uses, but suffice it to say it’s just a bit south of Market near Embarcadero BART.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA

