Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
SFist
Longtime Bay Area Chef and Food TV Personality Joey Altman Joins the Brixton Team In Opening Hazie's In Hayes Valley
Hayes Valley continues coming back to its former, pre-pandemic vibrancy, and one more vacant space in the neighborhood has a new tenant opening Thursday. The restaurant space at the corner of Hayes and Octavia formerly occupied by brunch spot Stacks, at 501 Hayes Street, will come to life again this week as Hazie's, a new bar and restaurant from the team behind The Brixton, Hat Trick Hospitality.
48hills.org
“How human we are”: Nimah Gobir expands the space of Black love
Big influences come in small packages, sometimes. Painter Nimah Gobir’s first memories of art-making are of her dad creating two-page, hand drawn flipbooks. They usually brought to life things like a person walking or a butterfly flapping its wings, and Gobir remembers thinking that they were magical. She’s held onto that belief about the mystic powers of art ever since.
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
CBS News
San Jose heavyweights headline Bottom of the Hill barbecue
SAN FRANCISCO -- Laying down their hard-swinging style of blues-tinged heavy rock for the past dozen years, San Jose-based quartet ZED headlines this Sunday afternoon barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill. Core players Pete Sattari (guitar/vocals) and Mark Aceves (bass) have been making music together since the late '90s....
48hills.org
Poolside celebrates 10 years of ‘Pacific Standard Time’ with sun-drenched vibes
With its slowed-down daytime-disco sound, barely there vocals, and escapist lyrics, Poolside’s wildly influential premiere LP, Pacific Standard Time, is chock-full of SoCal chill. That’s hardly surprising since the project’s 16-song set was recorded by two friends—Jeffrey Paradise and Filip Nikolic—in another friend’s Los Feliz pool house in 2011,...
Pass the Remote: Danville-raised D’Arcy Carden in a new ‘League,’ plus Cinequest’s return to San Jose
Two Amazon Prime series with Bay Area notables taking centerfield positions will be making a pitch for your streaming attention while the South Bay’s Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival is back at bat with in-person screenings in a major way, kicking off early next week. All that, and two...
The Bold Italic
The Second Day of Outside Lands 2022 Brought Bay Area Nativism
One of my first questions, when I saw the 2022 Outside Lands lineup, was where the legacy acts were. OSL started essentially as a celebration of San Francisco’s rock ’n’ roll legacy, and earlier festivals usually boasted at least one major classic-rock act along the lines of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Steve Winwood, Levon Helm, or Paul Simon. Then I started to do the math: Damn The Torpedoes, Petty’s most beloved album, came out 29 years before his set at the first Outside Lands. Green Day’s Dookie came out 28 years before this one. Funny how time slips away…
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
The Daily 08-08-22: The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022
The festival was a success, but with room for improvement. From Green Day bringing a 10-year-old on stage to terrible bathroom lines, here are our writers' standout moments from the San Francisco music festival. Read more. • I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 OSL VIP pass
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
SFist
High-End Butcher Golden Gate Meat Co. Is Closing Its Ferry Building Shop After 20 Years
One of the OG tenants at the revamped Ferry Building two decades ago, Golden Gate Meat Co., is, like some other longtime tenants in recent years, giving up its spot in the complex. The company, which is primarily a wholesale business based in Richmond and Santa Rosa, has declined to...
48hills.org
OMCA’s ‘Hella Feminist’ Meets The Moment On This Summer’s Most Timely Issue
This post is sponsored by the Oakland Museum of California. Oakland Museum of California’s newest exhibition, Hella Feminist (through early January 2023), opened just one month after the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which profoundly affects human rights and opens a new political chapter in American feminism. In other words, this exhibition couldn’t have been better timed.
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 years
The popular San Francisco cafe, which is well-known for its burgers, traditional diner meals, and late-night snacks, abruptly announced its closure on Monday. After 20 years, the well-known Bay Area diner that is partially owned by Mike Dirnt of Green Day is closing.
NBC Bay Area
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo preps for ‘September Nights on B Street’
September Nights on B Street is set to return to San Mateo with live music and pop-up dining between First and Third avenues. “The street will be transformed into an outdoor dining pavilion featuring tables and chairs beneath the twinkle lights,” the city said. The dates are Saturday, Sept....
This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife
Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
48hills.org
Screen Grabs: It’s a miracle—a new cinema opens in SF
Given the ever-shrinking nature of local film venues, it’s always good news (and a surprise) when a venue actually gets added. Open for business as of last week is The Cut Outdoor Cinema at the Crossing, “the Bay’s first year-round outdoor cinema in the heart of downtown SF.” It’s not a drive-in but a sort of al fresco lounge with a 23-foot LED screen, bean-bag or deck chair seating, plus optional concessions, blankets, and so forth, located in the “East Cut”—one of those real estate promotional neighborhood coinages that nobody uses, but suffice it to say it’s just a bit south of Market near Embarcadero BART.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
