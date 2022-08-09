ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solon, IA
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Kentucky State
Iowa City, IA
Football
City
Solon, IA
Yardbarker

Tony Jefferson Offers 'Scouting Report' on Ravens Safeties

The Ravens also have veteran Tony Jefferson with several young players — Geno Stone, Adarius Washington and Chris Moore — fighting for roster spots. Jefferson is the elder statesman of the group and offered his take on the revamped secondary. “My scouting report is we’ve got all safeties...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Solon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens TE Nick Boyle explains why he needs to play in 2022 preseason games

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle has had a trying year and a half. He suffered a gruesome knee injury during a mid-season game against the New England Patriots in 2020, then was in and out of the lineup in 2021 as he tried to fully recover. However, things are looking up for the tight end as the 2022 season approaches, as he looks to be in shape and ready to get back on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy