Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle has had a trying year and a half. He suffered a gruesome knee injury during a mid-season game against the New England Patriots in 2020, then was in and out of the lineup in 2021 as he tried to fully recover. However, things are looking up for the tight end as the 2022 season approaches, as he looks to be in shape and ready to get back on the field.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO