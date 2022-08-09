Read full article on original website
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
Reported details of injury to Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum revealed
The Baltimore Ravens selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The position was a bit of a question mark after the departure of Bradley Bozeman in free agency, but the team secured one of the best center prospect to come out of college in years with the former Iowa star.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans. Details on deal and what’s next for TE room
The Dolphins have traded tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Texans, the team announced Tuesday, recouping a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston.
Thursday: The Texas Longhorns are recruiting firepower
Well, if you’re a fan of the Texas Longhorns and enjoy recruiting, I’m not really sure how you can wake up with anything but a smile on your face this morning.
Tony Jefferson Offers 'Scouting Report' on Ravens Safeties
The Ravens also have veteran Tony Jefferson with several young players — Geno Stone, Adarius Washington and Chris Moore — fighting for roster spots. Jefferson is the elder statesman of the group and offered his take on the revamped secondary. “My scouting report is we’ve got all safeties...
Charles Barkley Still Doesn't Want to Be Your Role Model
The NBA Hall-of-Famer discusses Redmont Distillery, his Alabama-based vodka company.
Two notable Ravens players miss practice during 2022 training camp for first time
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back after a disappointing end to their 2021 season. The team finished with an 8-9 record after enduring a six-game losing streak to end the year, largely in part due to injuries. Baltimore has experimented with many different things to try to reduce...
Ravens TE Nick Boyle explains why he needs to play in 2022 preseason games
Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle has had a trying year and a half. He suffered a gruesome knee injury during a mid-season game against the New England Patriots in 2020, then was in and out of the lineup in 2021 as he tried to fully recover. However, things are looking up for the tight end as the 2022 season approaches, as he looks to be in shape and ready to get back on the field.
