Missouri State

northwestmoinfo.com

Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years

(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed, and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 42-hundred flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Old Missouri blacktop roads set to get needed upgrades

Missouri transportation officials say long-neglected rural roads will undergo transformation in the next few years. The General Assembly appropriated $100 million in General Revenue to improve two-lane letter blacktop roads, often called farm-to-market routes. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair Tom Waters of Orrick says the commission approved a lot of...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
STELLA, MO
St. Joseph Post

New option for rural broadband comes to St. Joseph

In an effort to continue expanding rural broadband a new internet option has made roots in St. Joseph. Mercury Broadband will serve homes and businesses in the surrounding St. Joseph area as well as Atchison, Brown, and Doniphan counties in northeast Kansas. Founder and CEO of Mercury Broadband Garrett Wiseman...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: American Airlines cuts St. Louis flights; Barstool Sportsbook coming to Kansas Speedway

Although its prospects appeared dim in recent weeks, a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will appear on the state's November ballot after all. An initiative petition for it received enough verified signatures, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. The amendment, which comes four years after voters approved medical marijuana, would legalize the use of cannabis for people over 21 and allow individuals charged with past marijuana crimes to appeal their sentences. It's estimated recreational marijuana sales could generate nearly $41 million annually in state taxes. In other news of nascent industries, the Kansas City area is expected to become the home of the first sports wagering facility at a NASCAR track. With Kansas lawmakers legalizing sports gambling this year, national sportsbook operator Barstool Sportsbook plans to open a facility at the Kansas Speedway ahead of a mid-September race weekend at the track. Sports betting remains illegal in Missouri. And, in the aviation sector, American Airlines is preparing for a slower travel season this fall and has slashed about 17% of its flight schedule for November. The cuts include about 350 flights servicing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
MISSOURI STATE
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

Missouri to vote on recreational marijuana

Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?. That's a question going before voters this fall. Legal Missouri 2022, which has poured nearly $6 million into the campaign, must now convince a majority of Missouri voters to back the legalization of marijuana in the Nov. 8 General Election. If passed, the ballot...
MISSOURI STATE
K92.3

Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn

What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO

