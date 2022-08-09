Read full article on original website
KYTV
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It will now be up to voters in November to decide if recreational marijuana will be legalized in Missouri. But the issue also has implications for people who have marijuana-related criminal records. Legal Missouri 2022, the campaign backing the ballot measure, collected more than 214,000 verified...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years
(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed, and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 42-hundred flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
kttn.com
Major Sarah Eberhard to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022
Major Sarah L. Eberhard, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, will retire from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022, after over 29 years of dedicated service. Eberhard was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class. After graduating from...
Old Missouri blacktop roads set to get needed upgrades
Missouri transportation officials say long-neglected rural roads will undergo transformation in the next few years. The General Assembly appropriated $100 million in General Revenue to improve two-lane letter blacktop roads, often called farm-to-market routes. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair Tom Waters of Orrick says the commission approved a lot of...
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. The post Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
New option for rural broadband comes to St. Joseph
In an effort to continue expanding rural broadband a new internet option has made roots in St. Joseph. Mercury Broadband will serve homes and businesses in the surrounding St. Joseph area as well as Atchison, Brown, and Doniphan counties in northeast Kansas. Founder and CEO of Mercury Broadband Garrett Wiseman...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: American Airlines cuts St. Louis flights; Barstool Sportsbook coming to Kansas Speedway
Although its prospects appeared dim in recent weeks, a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will appear on the state's November ballot after all. An initiative petition for it received enough verified signatures, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. The amendment, which comes four years after voters approved medical marijuana, would legalize the use of cannabis for people over 21 and allow individuals charged with past marijuana crimes to appeal their sentences. It's estimated recreational marijuana sales could generate nearly $41 million annually in state taxes. In other news of nascent industries, the Kansas City area is expected to become the home of the first sports wagering facility at a NASCAR track. With Kansas lawmakers legalizing sports gambling this year, national sportsbook operator Barstool Sportsbook plans to open a facility at the Kansas Speedway ahead of a mid-September race weekend at the track. Sports betting remains illegal in Missouri. And, in the aviation sector, American Airlines is preparing for a slower travel season this fall and has slashed about 17% of its flight schedule for November. The cuts include about 350 flights servicing St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
KAKE TV
Missouri to vote on recreational marijuana
Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?. That's a question going before voters this fall. Legal Missouri 2022, which has poured nearly $6 million into the campaign, must now convince a majority of Missouri voters to back the legalization of marijuana in the Nov. 8 General Election. If passed, the ballot...
Some cannabis advocates not on board with Amendment 3: Legal Missouri 2022
Missouri voters will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in November, and not all cannabis advocates are on board with it.
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
