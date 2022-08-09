Read full article on original website
WSFA
Victim identified in Monday Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victim of a deadly Monday afternoon shooting. According to police, Natalio Lopez Garcia, 33, of Montgomery, died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street around 12 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation is...
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WTVM
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Charged in High-Speed Chase Involving Stolen Car
A Montgomery man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that stretched from Millbrook to Clanton. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says that just after 5PM Sunday, they got a report that a stolen BMW might be in their area. A short time later, a police officer saw the car on Coosada Parkway near Caroline Drive.
WKRC
Rescue group converts 100-acre facility built to train greyhounds into massive dog shelter
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A facility in Alabama once used to exploit dogs is now being used to help them. A 100-acre property in Macon County built to train greyhounds for racing has been converted into an animal shelter. Big Dog Ranch Rescue is behind the conversion. The...
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Man found shot to death in east Alabama home
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
WSFA
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
Ala. Girl's Mom and Brother Were 2 Slain Victims Found After She Chewed Through Restraints to Escape Captivity
Alabama police have identified the two decomposing bodies found earlier this week after a 12-year-old girl escaped her assailant and led them to a mobile home. Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says the victims are the girl's mother Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her younger brother, who has not been named.
wtvy.com
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
thecutoffnews.com
COURT DOCUMENTS: Murder victims beaten, suffocated and cut apart
One adult and one child under the age of 14 were found dismembered in a mobile home on County Road 34 Monday. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing three counts of capital murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and first-degree kidnapping. Court records reveal details of the charges previously unreleased by law enforcement.
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
Vincent Alabama police chief and assistant fired over racist text
Cops don’t like Black people?! Allow us a moment to clutch our pearls in faux shock. The sky is blue, water is wet, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B need to just go ahead and box, all of these things are certified facts but we’re all reminded of how true they are just about every damn day.
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
Opelika-Auburn News
The fire that damaged her shop, Gallery on Railroad, has made Debbie Purvis love Opelika even more
The July 21 fire that broke out in downtown Opelika was devastating to three businesses. Maffia’s, where the fire originated, is completely gone. The two businesses that stood on each side of Maffia’s — The Gallery on Railroad and Southern Crossing—both sustained heavy smoke and water damage as well but are still standing.
WSFA
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
