David Charles Haas
David Charles Haas, 73, of Bowling Green, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1949, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Dale and Betty (Roach) Haas. He married Dorothy Hurm on May 22, 1993, and she survives in Bowling Green. Dave was a...
Lee M. Ayers
Lee M. Ayers, 37, of Bloomdale, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 5, 1985, in Bowling Green to Michael and Linda (Heldberg) Ayers, and they survive in Bloomdale. Lee is survived by his daughter, Lilyanah Ayers of Van Buren; brothers: Rodney...
Donna Mae Heckler
Donna Mae Heckler, age 91, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away August 6, 2022. She was born December 23, 1930 in Waterville, Ohio to Clyde and Maggie (Bucher) Huffman. She was employed as the high school secretary at Grand Rapids High School and retired from Drs. Boehm and Stepniewski’s office in Maumee, Ohio, working as a medical assistant. Donna has been a long- standing member of the First Presbyterian Church, being married there in 1949. She celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Martin Heckler, the love of her life, on April 30, 1999. Martin passed away in October of that year. Together they raised two sons, Blaine Martin and Jeffrey Alan. Proceeding her in death were her parents, her sister Lotus Schultz, brothers Elwood Huffman, Willis Huffman, Roland Huffman, and Lowell Huffman.
James Anthony Stein
James Anthony Stein, 94, of Custar, Ohio passed away on Monday evening, August 8, 2022 at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore, Ohio. He was born August 10, 1927 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Frank and Alice (Storeholder) Stein. Jim was a 1945 graduate of Bowling Green High School and served his country as a medic from 1945-1947 in the U.S. Army during World War II.
LaVonne L. Boose
LaVonne L. Boose, 85, Haskins, died Aug. 7, 2022. Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, is handling the arrangements.
Thomas L. Wolfe
Thomas L. Wolfe, 79, passed on to his heavenly home on August 7, 2022 at 7:20 a.m. He was born June 23, 1943 to Rollie and B. Burdell (Stearns) Wolfe who are now deceased. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Margaret (Wolfe) Rose and Sharon (Wolfe) Blank.
Could kindness cure our societal ills?
With all the problems and division we are experiencing today, there is some talk about showing kindness to others. That’s a good thing, a very good thing. It would be a positive in our world of so many negatives. Try a smile to a stranger, a nice word of...
Local Briefs: 8-9-2022
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6 p.m. This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes ham, cheesy potatoes, a vegetable, roll and butter and cookie. The food...
Wood County represented at Dolly Parton Imagination library event in Columbus
Country music sensation Dolly Parton took the stage in Columbus on Tuesday — not to perform, but to promote her other passion, inspiring children to read. Parton was the guest of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, in her effort to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Gov. Mike DeWine declared Aug. 9 Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.
Transfers: 8-11-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 57 West Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Lawrence Rutherford, trustee, to Michael and Nancy Soper, $211,000. 210 N. Harrison St., Bloomdale, residential, from Steven and Tracy Haughawout, to Adam Anderson and Karly Haughawout, $49,900. 96...
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 49th home in Wood County
ROSSFORD— Habitat’s 49th home in Wood County was dedicated on Wednesday. Sabrina Bais, the future homeowner, along with family and Habitat supporters celebrated the completion of this project. “I am excited that Sabrina will have a decent and affordable home in which to raise her four boys, here...
VIDEO: A smashing finale to the fair
Drivers competed in the annual demolition derby Monday night at the Wood County Fair.
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
If you’re from Pemberville, you know about snipple beans
LEMOYNE – Purchasing her own snippler made making Snipple Bean Soup a year-round option for Linda Dunmyer. The idea of a snipple beans came from Germany as a method of storage through the winter. Dunmyer is third-generation German but had never heard of snipple beans. “I was in a...
Participate in poll for a Perrysburg dog park
PERRYSBURG — A leashless dog park within one of three city parks is being considered, and the city is conducting a poll to find out the level of interest from residents. The poll can be found on the front page of the city website and is meant only for residents.
Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet
Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
BG man cited in fatal motorcycle crash
The driver involved in a crash north of the city in July that killed a motorcyclist has been cited. Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Ryan Tackett said Wednesday that Joseph Martini, 84, Bowling Green, has been cited for vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to yield the right of way, a minor misdemeanor.
2 teens arrested in BG after stolen car found with guns
Two 17-year-olds from Columbus were arrested Monday for drug and firearms charges and were taken to Wood County Juvenile Detention Center. At 12:04 a.m., Bowling Green Police Division dispatch advised of a license plate reader hit a stolen license plate heading westbound from Interstate 75. The plate was later confirmed...
Hildebrand joins BGSU athletics staff
Erik Hildebrand has been hired as as associate athletics director for compliance at Bowling Green State University. Hildebrand, a BGSU graduate, joins the Falcons staff after serving as the assistant athletic director for compliance at Washington State. “We are pleased to announce that Erik Hildebrand has accepted our offer to...
