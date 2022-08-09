Donna Mae Heckler, age 91, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away August 6, 2022. She was born December 23, 1930 in Waterville, Ohio to Clyde and Maggie (Bucher) Huffman. She was employed as the high school secretary at Grand Rapids High School and retired from Drs. Boehm and Stepniewski’s office in Maumee, Ohio, working as a medical assistant. Donna has been a long- standing member of the First Presbyterian Church, being married there in 1949. She celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband, Martin Heckler, the love of her life, on April 30, 1999. Martin passed away in October of that year. Together they raised two sons, Blaine Martin and Jeffrey Alan. Proceeding her in death were her parents, her sister Lotus Schultz, brothers Elwood Huffman, Willis Huffman, Roland Huffman, and Lowell Huffman.

GRAND RAPIDS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO