Texas State

Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
elpasomatters.org

El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info

An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
EL PASO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due

For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to CBS4 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
EL PASO, TX
CBS New York

Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has Done

On Sunday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had sent a second bus that arrived in Manhattan, New York. The bus drove an average of 2,000 miles to bring migrants to New York. New York’s homeless shelter had 46,000 occupants in May and now has increased to 50,000 as of last Tuesday. Some of the homeless could be due to a normal summer increase but some are also due to buses that Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent to Eastern Democratic-run cities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
EL PASO, TX

